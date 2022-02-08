KIT CHECK'S BLUESIGHT® FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IS NAMED BEST IN KLAS FOR THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

For the third year running, Bluesight for Controlled Substances takes top marks in all product categories and receives a score of 90.9 out of 100

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check, the leading automation vendor in Medication Intelligence solutions that brings cost savings, efficiency, and patient safety to hospitals, announced today that its Bluesight for Controlled Substances product won Best in KLAS for Drug Diversion Monitoring in the 2022 Best in KLAS Report. Created by industry-leading healthcare technology analyst firm KLAS Research, the Best in KLAS title celebrates technology solutions that stand out from the competition in various categories.

"We are humbled to win this leading industry award for the third consecutive year. Solutions like Bluesight for Controlled Substances are more important than ever," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Kit Check. "We are always looking for new ways to provide a seamless experience for our customers. They are at the center of everything we do and are essentially the driving force behind the advancements in the Bluesight for Controlled Substances product. It is important to us that we are there for our customers when they need us and that our product continues to provide a platform to keep both their patients and staff safe."

KLAS CEO Adam Gale provides some background on the Best in KLAS award. "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

For the report, 35 different Bluesight for Controlled Substances users were interviewed about their experience with the product, a larger sample size than any other evaluated vendor. The feedback highlighted Bluesight for Controlled Substances' industry-leading features. Providers commented that Bluesight for Controlled Substances performed hours and hours of manual audits and data analysis automatically, provided a framework for cohesive collaboration between nursing and pharmacy, and, most importantly, clearly identified providers with anomalous behavior patterns at a higher risk of diverting medications, without creating extraneous data points to sift through. Kit Check's comprehensive product support and implementation services were also celebrated in provider feedback.

One director of pharmacy highlighted Bluesight for Controlled Substances' Investigation Portfolios feature, which creates a repeatable and robust cross-departmental investigation framework when suspected diversion arises.

"Our outcomes are really good just because of how blind we were before we had data from Bluesight for Controlled Substances. We can see the data now. We can see a summary of the data. Before, we had data, but it would have taken a lifetime to get to it. The software is able to readily identify gaps. The system enables us not only to identify potential for diversion, but also to tighten up practices across various disciplines. For example, Bluesight for Controlled Substances audits cases. If I have a discrepancy, I can quickly see that somebody either isn't documenting as they should be or isn't wasting as fast as they should be. For the first time, we can readily see how employees are deviating from policy and whether they are doing what we think they should be doing. We can see that very quickly every day."

Additionally, another director of pharmacy highlighted the industry-leading support and feature collaboration Bluesight for Controlled Substances users can expect from Kit Check.

"Our project manager has been highly available on numerous occasions for one-on-one training. Even if we had a key person that wasn't available for training, our project manager would reschedule a one-on-one training just with that person to give them what they needed. We are all getting really good at doing virtual training. Kit Check also has a series of videos that the end user can access anytime, and I really like that fact because there is a lot to absorb. I personally went through the training, and when I didn't remember something, I could bounce through the numerous videos and learn that thing all over again."

The full 2022 Best in KLAS report is available here: https://klasresearch.com/report/2022-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services/2770 .

The 2022 Best in KLAS segment for Drug Diversion Monitoring is available here: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/drug-diversion-monitoring/2022/365

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item level visibility, workflow simplicity and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 700 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

