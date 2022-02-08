KingsCrowd Announces Formation of KingsCrowd Capital To Launch Data-Driven Fund Products

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsCrowd, the online private market's first and most trusted data and analytics platform, is launching the first digitally-native, programmatic venture fund for deploying capital into the online private markets. KingsCrowd Capital is a major step in the direction of democratizing access to high-performing venture fund products. KingsCrowd Capital will utilize its proprietary startup rating algorithm to power the selection of 100 top startups for a diversified portfolio.

KingsCrowd logo (PRNewsfoto/KingsCrowd) (PRNewswire)

New regulations and the emergence of platforms like Republic, SeedInvest, Wefunder, OurCrowd, and AngelList have enabled startup investing to move online. This trend is paralleled by community-first raises, where companies are able to turn to their customers and local communities for funding. KingsCrowd sits at the center of these new private capital markets by automating deal discovery and gathering in-depth data to enable informed investment decisions for investors of all kinds.

In 2018, KingsCrowd began gathering more than 300 data points on every startup raising capital via online equity crowdfunding platforms. Over the past several years, KingsCrowd has gathered structured and unstructured data points on thousands of startups, representing billions of dollars in deal flow. KingsCrowd's portfolio of highly rated startups – selected by using KingsCrowd's rating algorithm – has already outperformed the market by 25%. Using those years of research and data collection, KingsCrowd is now building a quant-first venture capital fund to deploy capital efficiently into the online private markets.

KingsCrowd founder and CEO Chris Lustrino stated, "Since 2016, I have believed strongly that the world of private market investing would not live offline forever. When I founded KingsCrowd in 2018, I did so because the moment was right to begin to build the infrastructure for a data play in the fast growing world of digital private market securities. With more than four years of proprietary data and analysis in this space and the rapid growth of investments across alternative asset classes in the last year, we feel the time is right to launch a first-of-its-kind data-driven quantitative venture fund to deploy capital efficiently into the digital securities space. KingsCrowd has been at the forefront of empowering informed startup investment decisions for nearly four years now. Our trusted brand and powerful data sets put us squarely in the right position to create a new capital product for our customers. This is just the first step for us in creating a new category of diversified, data-driven alternative investment fund products across many private market asset classes. I, alongside everyone at KingsCrowd, look forward to the path ahead."

KingsCrowd Chief Investment Officer Ahmad Takatkah stated, "Venture capital is becoming more science than art! There is unprecedented deal flow in the online private market right now. Our data and rating algorithm has been back-tested and shown to outperform the broader market. By combining these factors together, we have a unique chance to build a programmatic and digitally-native venture fund."

The KingsCrowd Capital Fund I is a new breed of venture fund. The KingsCrowd Capital Fund I will cover a 10 year term with a maximum size of $10 million. KingsCrowd is also cutting the industry standard management and carry fees by half for its inaugural fund. The KingsCrowd Capital Fund I will have a 1% management fee and 10% carry fee, and it will be powered by AngelList.

For more information on this cutting edge venture fund, read more here .

About KingsCrowd, Inc.

KingsCrowd helps investors navigate the startup investing market and make informed, data-driven investment decisions. KingsCrowd's proprietary startup rating algorithm analyzes more than 300 data points on every startup to provide trusted insights, analytics, and ratings. By providing institutional-grade data and analysis that all stakeholders can trust, KingsCrowd enables anyone to "invest like a venture capitalist."

KingsCrowd ensures that investors never miss out on promising private market investments while eliminating hours of work spent searching for and vetting deals. For more information, visit KingsCrowd at at kingscrowd.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

Media Contact(s):

Chris Lustrino

CEO, KingsCrowd

chris@kingscrowd.com

P: (914) 826-4520

Ahmad Takatkah

CIO, KingsCrowd

ahmad@kingscrowd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KingsCrowd