John Sheehan and Bob Madaio of Sharp Once Again Capture Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Sheehan, Senior Vice President of B2B Channel Sales and Bob Madaio, Vice President of Marketing, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

2022 Channel Chiefs: John Sheehan, Senior Vice President of B2B Channel Sales and Bob Madaio, Vice President of Marketing. (PRNewswire)

John was selected as a CRN Channel Chief for the fifth consecutive year. He has led key programs focusing on training and education for resellers, while simultaneously focusing his efforts on building a strong pipeline of Sharp products by helping dealers drive diversification initiatives. Under his leadership, Sharp was able to quickly adapt to focus on promotion for collaboration-centric solutions, which was a need in the market.

Bob was named a Channel Chief for the second straight year, receiving this honor by leading the team through the creation of promos, content and direct engagements that accelerated channel partners and reawakened the marketplace. Bob attended key events as the market re-opened and participated in programs aimed at motivating sales teams. His role leading content and campaign assets with specific focus areas relevant to industry needs engaged the Sharp channel in new discussions, improved solution awareness and education, drove new marketing capabilities, and resulted in an increase in information consumption.

"Bob and John always demonstrate unparalleled leadership and dedication, so it comes as no surprise to the Sharp family that they both have been named Channel Chiefs once again," said Mike Marusic, CEO and President, SIICA. "Despite the various challenges the industry faced, they both showcased expertise and critical thinking that helped Sharp achieve great successes throughout the year. We're proud of their commitment to Sharp and the dealer community and look forward to their continued leadership as we grow our business."

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is a leading brand for non-touch and touch-enabled Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems and Windows collaboration displays, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

Sharp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation