Hicuity Health 2021 In Review: When Telemedicine Became Medicine eBook Highlights Continued Leadership and Introduction of New Services

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting on a year during which telemedicine became increasingly entrenched in the nation's healthcare ecosystem, Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, released its 2021 Year in Review eBook. The eBook documents a number of Hicuity Health 2021 accomplishments and features leadership perspectives presented in video and text, discussion of new industry trends and services, and recognition of key Hicuity health system partners.

Key highlights of this year's Hicuity Health eBook include:

A Year of Milestones and Achievements by the Numbers : Infographic highlighting Hicuity Health's acute care milestones and achievements in 2021.

Hicuity Health Industry Leadership : An audio and video compilation drawn from the range of industry events at which Hicuity clinical and business leaders were invited to share their perspectives on telemedicine.

A Discussion of Virtual Nursing : Marcia Murphy , VP of Clinical Operations and Nursing for Hicuity Health, details current nursing challenges and discusses how Virtual Nursing services are designed to address them and benefit health systems.

WE SEE YOU CARE AWARDS Honorees: For the sixth consecutive year, Hicuity Health took the opportunity to laud outstanding achievements in telemedicine collaboration among its client hospitals and their team members.

In a year that saw Hicuity extend and expand its leadership in a variety of service lines, caring for patients in more than 115 facilities nationwide, Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health, reflects with pride on the organization's accomplishments. "Our 2021 accomplishments and clinical success result from continuing selfless effort by our Hicuity Health team and its close partnerships with like-minded collaborators at our partner facilities," said Silverman. "I am proud to represent more than 300 Hicuity Health team members in presenting our 2021 retrospective that highlights such good and important work when the success and evolution of our healthcare system is so important. We are proud of what we have collectively achieved to innovate care delivery and elevate patient outcomes."

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, virtual nursing, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 11 clinical care centers that serve our more than 115 hospital partners located in 30 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

