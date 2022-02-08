FanDuel Group and Evolution extend US live casino partnership

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced that it has renewed its existing US agreement with FanDuel Group to become FanDuel's sole provider of live dealer table games across the entirety of the regulated US online gaming market.

The renewal is an enhancement of an agreement from 2020 which saw Evolution live dealer table games added to FanDuel's existing casino product offering, which already included live dealer table games in New Jersey from Ezugi, an Evolution brand.

Under the new deal, FanDuel may offer Evolution live dealer table games in any US state in which it operates online casino. Work is already underway to create FanDuel dedicated, branded live casino environments in Evolution's Michigan and Pennsylvania studios to be launched in the coming months.

At the same time, FanDuel will also offer a wide range of RNG and slots games from Evolution brands such as Evolution's First Person games with their unique `Go Live' feature, as well as core slots and branded premium slots from NetEnt and Red Tiger.

Jesse Chemtob, GM of Casino at FanDuel Group, said: "When we first signed with Evolution in 2020, we made it clear that we saw live casino as a key driver for continued growth in the US. We have been extremely happy with the quality and performance of Evolution titles on our platform. We're excited to expand and enhance our live dealer table games product offering to bring a best-in-market branded experience to our customers."

Jeff Millar, Evolution's Commercial Director North America, commented: "FanDuel clearly sees the massive potential of live casino to drive further success in online casino. We are proud to have been chosen as FanDuel's live dealer table games provider in the regulated US online gaming market. We are also confident that the appeal of our hugely diverse and exciting live portfolio - casino classics, innovative twists on the classics, live game shows and more - will repay FanDuel's confidence in Evolution".

