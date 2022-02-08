Elephant Insurance Partners with Appalachian Underwriters

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephant Insurance, a Virginia-based, digital-first auto insurance company, today announced a new partnership with Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI), the nation's fifth largest national managing general agency. Elephant's auto insurance policies will now be available to be offered by Appalachian Underwriter agents.

The partnership provides AUI access to Elephant's variety of auto insurance discounts, including its Multi-car Discount, Work from Home Discount™ and Multi-policy Discount and its unique value-added products and services such as Diminishing Deductible, Real-time Roadside Assistance and At-Home Mechanic.

Appalachian Underwriters combines its AUI Digital, a powerful digital platform, to a network of agents to provide quote and bind efficiency and to deliver a superior customer experience through a completely digital integration.

"Appalachian Underwriters and Elephant both aim to give customers and agents an efficient, digital experience" said Colleen Benzin, Elephant's Head of Product and Agency Distribution. "Our team is excited to be represented by a leading organization in the industry and one that shares our vision of leading with technology to benefit both customers and agents."

"Adding a strong, customer- and technology-driven carrier to our platform is a win for Appalachian Underwriters. We are excited to begin exploring opportunities together," said William Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships.

About Elephant Insurance

Elephant Insurance is a customer-centric auto insurance carrier headquartered in Richmond, VA. Elephant provides auto insurance policies to consumers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit elephant.com.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Incorporated

AUI is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers' Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Life, and Personal Lines of insurance. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.

