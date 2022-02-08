Craigslist revenue rebounds; traffic slide continues

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue at Craigslist bounced back in 2021 due to the hot job market, but it's still down more than one-third from its pre-pandemic total of $1 billion annually, a new AIM Group report shows.

Craigslist generated an estimated $660 million in revenue last year, up 17% from 2020. Most of the growth came from a 30% jump in job listings and 75% in gig listings. But traffic fell to 277 million monthly visits in November, one-third of its peak traffic in 2017.

The 27-year-old for-profit company, based in San Francisco, employs about 50. It charges for ads including jobs, gigs, autos, services and for-sale items. Most fees are low, from $3 to $75.

"Many people think Craigslist has gone away, or that all of its ads are free," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "But it's still a powerhouse, and it's in a tight race with Avito in Russia as the world's No. 1 classified site by traffic.

"Even though its revenue has bounced back a little, Craigslist isn't what it once was."

The AIM Group has estimated Craigslist's revenue since 2003, when it was just $7 million. Its profit margins are projected at 70% to 80%.

