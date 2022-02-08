Ballet Beautiful Retains Rubenstein Public Relations As Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballet Beautiful, the international leader in barre and online fitness, announced today that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

Founded by professional ballerina and celebrity trainer Mary Helen Bowers, Ballet Beautiful has been delivering one-of-a-kind custom virtual workouts since 2010. Mary Helen Bowers, who spent a decade dancing with the New York City Ballet, developed the innovative fitness method and personally trained actress Natalie Portman for her Academy Award winning role in Black Swan. Since then, Ballet Beautiful devotees include some of today's most influential celebrities, supermodels, and a wide range of loyal members in over 134 countries around the world. Women's Health Magazine recently named Mary Helen Bowers one of the "30 most popular fitness icons of all time."

"As Ballet Beautiful continues to expand its digital footprint and brand development, we are thrilled to renew our partnership with RPR," said Mary Helen Bowers, Founder of Ballet Beautiful. "We are confident that RPR's leadership in creating consistent brand exposure and comprehensive strategies will once again generate successful results for us."

Richard Rubenstein, President of RPR, added "As fitness companies around the world faced multiple challenges pivoting their platforms to digital during the pandemic, Mary Helen was already a leader in the online fitness category with more than a decade of experience in providing virtual classes. At a time when others are rebuilding, Ballet Beautiful is expanding their global reach, creating innovative new programs and solidifying exciting new international partnerships."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe (http://www.rubensteinpr.com).

About Ballet Beautiful

A pioneer in the barre and online fitness industry with a viral global following, Ballet Beautiful revolutionized the industry with a cutting-edge online studio and a transformative exercise method. At the vanguard of fitness, Ballet Beautiful premiered live, interactive group classes taught in real time on the Internet in 2010. Founded by professional ballerina Mary Helen Bowers, who danced for a decade with the New York City Ballet and trained actress Natalie Portman for her award-winning role in Black Swan, Ballet Beautiful stands apart not just for its innovative delivery channels, but for its results. Mary Helen's early embrace of online fitness has enabled her to share the Ballet Beautiful method with members in over 134 countries, offering over 400 videos and new streaming workouts, classes, choreography, tutorials, and fitness challenges every month. For more information, visit www.balletbeautiful.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rubenstein Public Relations