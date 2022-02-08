American Urological Association's Urology Scientific Mentoring and Research Training (USMART) Academy Welcomes the 2022 Cohort

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association's (AUA) Urology Scientific Mentoring and Research Training (USMART) Academy is pleased to announce the 2022 cohort of mentees. The USMART Academy was established to foster creative and impactful mentorship between developing urology physician-scientists and established investigators with an exemplary track record of leadership and mentorship.

First conceptualized in 2016 by the AUA Office of Research as a way to meet the need for strong external mentorship for young urology physician-scientists, specifically as they transition to research independence, the USMART Academy has supported 15 mentees representing a range of research areas over the past several years.

"The AUA is proud to serve young urology physician-scientists through the USMART Academy," said Raju Thomas, MD, AUA President. "The Academy will greatly enhance urologic care for our patients as well as the mentees urologic careers."

Thanks to the success of the USMART Academy, the program was able to double the available mentee positions for the 2022 cohort—offering 10 mentees a spot in the Academy and increasing the diversity, equity and inclusiveness of the participants.

"We're excited to welcome the 2022 cohort to the USMART Academy—a cohort that better reflects the make-up of the urologic community as a whole," said Steven Kaplan, MD, Chair of the AUA's Research Council. "We can ensure future success for the specialty of urology by equipping the next generation to give back to the urological research community."

Congratulations to 2022 USMART mentees:

Denise Asafu-Adjei , MD, MPH, Director of Male Reproductive Medicine, Assistant Professor, Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine

Sigrid Carlsson , PhD, Assistant Attending Epidemiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Nicole De Nisco , PhD, Assistant Professor, The University of Texas at Dallas

Emilie Johnson , MD, Associate Professor, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Max Kates , MD, Assistant Professor of Urology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Qiang Li, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Unwanaobong Nseyo, MD, Assistant Professor of Urology, University of Southern California

Yaw Nyame , MD, MHSA, MBA, Assistant Professor, University of Washington

Simpa Salami, MD, MPH, Urologic Oncologist, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan

Allyson Shea , PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Michigan Medical Center

Learn more about the USMART Academy at www.AUAnet.org/USMART.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

