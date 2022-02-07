INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has been selected as a winner of the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader. Samsung Biologics received a total of six CMO Leadership Awards across all performance categories: capabilities, compatibility, expertise, reliability, quality, and service.

Samsung Biologics receives 2022 CMO Leadership Award in all six categories. (PRNewswire)

Now in its 11th year, the CMO Leadership Awards offer accurate and reliable customer feedback to provide support in choosing a reputable partner for development and manufacturing needs within the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry. Since 2013, Samsung Biologics has been recognized in the CMO Leadership Awards for nine consecutive years.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction across all six performance categories, especially at this pivotal moment in healthcare when it is more crucial than ever to successfully supply medicines to our clients and save the lives of patients," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "This recognition reminds us of our responsibility as a trusted CDMO partner to our clients and to respond quickly to the evolving needs in the industry."

"For nearly a decade, these awards have proven most meaningful for biopharma organizations striving to obtain optimal outcomes from their outsourcing activities," said Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair of Outsourced Pharma. "Our research arm, Industry Standard Research (ISR), which only surveys drug sponsors who have worked recently with specific CDMOs, ensures the validity of these results. Our winners will be your champions of outsourcing."

Samsung Biologics demonstrated strong operational performance and business agility in 2021 with all Plants 1, 2, and 3 in stable operations. Plant 4 will commence partial operations in Q4 this year with full completion expected mid-next year, and the company will also begin construction of Plant 5 within 2022 where it will offer multi-modal product services in addition to the mRNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing suite expected to be ready for cGMP operations within the earlier part of this year.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

About the CMO Leadership Awards

Now in its 11th year, Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CMO Leadership Awards provide readers with accurate and reliable customer feedback to assist them in choosing a reputable partner for their development and manufacturing needs. For the 2022 CMO Leadership Awards, Industry Standard Research (ISR) determined the award recipients through their evaluation of more than 86 contract manufacturers. These CMOs were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. For more information about the awards, visit the awards website.

Samsung Biologics Contact

Claire Kim

Senior Director, Global Marketing Communications

cair.kim@samsung.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsung Biologics