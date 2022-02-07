PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2021 ON FEBRUARY 28, 2022

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2021 ON FEBRUARY 28, 2022

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ-GS: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 will be released on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from February 28, 2022 until March 27, 2022, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ-GS: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contacts:

Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951



Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

View original content:

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.