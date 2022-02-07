Evenergi Launches North American Operations to Support Electrifying Fleets, Appoints Sasha Pejcic Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenergi , a global leader in the planning, implementation and management of optimized zero emissions transportation fleets and energy infrastructure, today announced the company has launched dedicated North American operations. The new offices, located in New York (with an office forthcoming in California) and Toronto, Ontario in Canada, will be led by Sasha Pejcic, a transit industry veteran with extensive experience in zero emissions bus and vehicle transitions.

The pathway to electrification can be complex. Evenergi seeks to make this transition simpler and more cost effective.

"Evenergi is one of the few software companies in the world specializing in zero emissions infrastructure and transition planning," said Daniel Hilson, CEO and Founder. "With more public and private entities in the U.S. and Canada working towards a carbon neutral future, we saw a significant need for a service like ours that can provide scalable solutions for the full lifecycle, from data gathering and planning to procurement, implementation and fleet optimization. Sasha's expertise, particularly in the public transit space, is unmatched, and we're confident he'll be a tremendous asset to our clients in North America and globally."

In his previous roles with global design firms Stantec and WSP, Pejcic successfully led a portfolio of 100+ diverse transit projects, including dozens in the zero-emission bus and vehicle space. As managing partner for North America, he will be responsible for customer experience, operations, growth, strategy and performance management. Additionally, he will serve as Evenergi's Global Bus Lead, lending his technical knowledge and expertise to the firm's bus fleet projects internationally.

Evenergi has successfully supported over 200 clients ranging from federal and local government agencies in Australia and the U.K. to transit authorities in Singapore. More recently, the firm has been engaged by U.S.-based clients, including Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority in Michigan, Duke Energy in North Carolina and King County Metro Transit in Seattle.

"The pathway to electrification can be complex and fleet owners often struggle with how to effectively manage the change," said Pejcic. "Everything Evenergi does seeks to make this vital transition simpler, more cost effective and faster for our clients. From quicker, more accurate modeling that allows them to plan even five to 25 years out to the ease of integration of our software into their operating systems. Evenergi is a proven leader in this space, and I look forward to continuing to work with communities here in North America to build a zero emissions future."

To learn more about Evenergi's North American operations and solutions, please visit: www.evenergi.com/evenergi-north-america.

ABOUT EVENERGI

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2016, the firm now operates in the United Kingdom, India, the United States and Canada. Evenergi provides industry leading software-as-a-service solutions and consulting for commercial fleet owners and utilities in both the public and private sectors seeking to accelerate the decarbonization of transportation. For more information and case studies, please visit: www.evenergi.com .

Media Contact:

Alexis Jarvis

720-301-9394

alexis@sidecarpr.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evenergi