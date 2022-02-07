Cox Automotive Mobility and Dickinson Fleet Services Acquires MobiCare

INDIANAPOLIS and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Mobility and Dickinson Fleet Services today announced the acquisition of MobiCare, the Jacksonville-based full-service, 24/7 commercial fleet and truck maintenance provider. The acquisition serves to expand and strengthen the geographic reach of Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services' and Dickinson Fleet Services' (DFS) preventative scheduled maintenance, branch-based maintenance and 24/7 emergency mobile service in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and other Central Florida areas.

(PRNewsfoto/Dickinson Fleet Services) (PRNewswire)

"MobiCare has provided prompt, reliable, one-stop service to fleets in Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando for more than 30 years," said Mike Dickinson, executive officer at Dickinson Fleet Services. "We are committed to growing our team of dedicated and trained technicians in Central and North Florida to deliver the premium service fleet companies expect and deserve."

"Cox Automotive and Dickinson's reputations speak for themselves," said Greg Gombert, executive at MobiCare. "We're proud to join the industry's premier mobile fleet maintenance provider for medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers in North America, helping further expand Cox Automotive Mobility's nationwide fleet services footprint, while also delivering exceptional benefits to our team members."

Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services and Dickinson Fleet Services

In the U.S., Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services is anchored by Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS), the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers nationwide, through its fleet of more than 1,000 mobile trucks. Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services and DFS also service fleets with its network of more than 25 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cox Automotive Mobility