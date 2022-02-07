Calyxt Announces Gerry Nuovo as Senior Vice President of Business Development

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company, today announced that Gerry Nuovo has joined Calyxt as Senior Vice President of Business Development. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the specialty chemicals and biotechnology industries and diverse experience building multimillion-dollar income streams in the personal care and home care markets. Mr. Nuovo will be responsible for business development functions, including potential partnerships, deal structures, valuation models, and subsequent transaction execution and alliance management.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gerry at this exciting time for our team," said Michael A. Carr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calyxt. "His experience is well aligned with our strategy to deliver plant-based synthetic biology solutions to important new customers in identified key end markets, and his track record in cosmetics, nutraceuticals and beauty is particularly timely as we continue to focus our business development efforts on these and other key markets, helping customers produce products that meet their corporate sustainability goals."

"Calyxt is a synthetic biology company that delivers unique and innovative plant-based solutions not available through other production methods, and the integration of its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform with its BioFactory™ production system, enables Calyxt to rapidly prototype and produce complex plant-derived compounds," said Mr. Nuovo. "It's a compelling and differentiated offering for customers, and I look forward to working alongside this dynamic executive team."

Mr. Nuovo most recently served as Vice President of Commercialization & Global Business Development at C16 Biosciences, where he led global commercialization of its novel technology platform focused on an alternative to conflict agricultural palm oil and downstream derivatives. Prior, he served as Sales Director, Americas, Personal Care at Cargill, Inc. and as Vice President, Global Market Development, Consumer Products at Rivertop Renewables. Previously, Mr. Nuovo held senior business development and sales roles at Segetis, Codexis, Inc., and Firmenich, Inc.

Mr. Nuovo holds a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from William Paterson University of New Jersey.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

