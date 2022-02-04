Zeon Corporation reaches agreement for Aurora Microplates acquisition

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeon Corporation, a world leader in specialty elastomers, polymers, and specialty chemicals, has reached agreement to acquire Aurora Microplates, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance microplates. The official announcement was made in Tokyo today. The acquisition is expected to be completed by February 28, 2022.

"This combination of raw material supplier and Microplate Manufacturer is unique in the marketplace"- Charles Powell

"We are very excited to enter the high-value high-performance microplate market. For more than 20 years we have supplied Aurora Microplates with polymer and film material for its microplates, and we are pleased to be able to enter the drug discovery research markets with a highly respected and knowledgeable partner" said Kimiaki Tanaka, President and CEO at Zeon Corporation.

The Aurora Microplates business fits into Zeon Corporation's strategy to deliver the best material and products to enable users involved in research and diagnostics to improve human health. Through Aurora Microplates, Zeon will support front-line scientists in their quest to better understand the subtle clues involved in animal and human health.

"We are thrilled to be working in complete synergy with Zeon, our resin and film supplier since Aurora was born more than 20 years ago" said Charles Powell, Managing Partner at Aurora Microplates, "this combination of raw material supplier and Microplate Manufacturer is unique in the marketplace- and will provide our current and future microplates users piece of mind with respect to microplate supply for their critical research needs."

About Zeon Corporation

Producing innovative specialty elastomers since 1950, Zeon is a world leader in specialty elastomers, polymers, and specialty chemicals. We are one of the top producers of polymers in the world, operating a global network of plants in Asia and North America, and research and development laboratories in the United States, Japan, China, and Singapore.

Company Name: Zeon Corporation

President and CEO: Kimiaki Tanaka

Profile: April 12, 1950

Address: Shin Marunouchi Center Building, 1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8246, Japan

Tel: +81-3-3216-1772

Fax: +81-3-3216-0501

Website: https://www.zeon.co.jp/en/

About Aurora Microplates

Aurora Microplates is well known in the industry for producing the highest quality, highest performing Microplates available. Aurora uses the best materials, the cleanest and most precise molding operations and facilities to deliver High-Performance Microplates in a timely fashion.

Contact:

Charles Powell- Manager

charles@auroramicroplates.com

www.auroramicroplates.com

+1-877-472-5955 Phone

+1-877-472-5956 FAX

