SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NRXP; NRXPW

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) (NASDAQ: NRXPW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 22-cv-00066, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired NRx securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired NRx during the Class Period, you have until March 21, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

NRx is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company that develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The Company's products include, among others, ZYESAMI, an investigational pre-commercial drug for COVID-19 related respiratory failure.

In June 2021, NRx announced that it filed an application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") requesting Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for ZYESAMI (Aviptadil-acetate) to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering with respiratory failure (the "ZYESAMI EUA Application").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2021, NRx issued a press release "announc[ing] that the [FDA] has declined to issue an [EUA] for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil). The FDA stated that it was unable to issue the EUA at this time due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of ZYESAMI in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure."

On this news, NRx's stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 25.45%, to close at $6.65 per share on November 5, 2021.

