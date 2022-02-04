ShapeShift DAO Partners with Top Drawer Merch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, has announced the launch of its partnership with Top Drawer Merchandise (TDM).

The additional revenue diversification sets the DAO up better for long-term sustained success and financial stability.



Through this partnership, TDM assumes the handling of the creation and distribution of ShapeShift merchandise worldwide and will fulfil the duties of the merchandising platform. The affiliation includes a 70% affiliate revenue share - acting as an additional revenue stream for the DAO. Profits from the store will go back to the ShapeShift DAO in the form of USDC at the end of each quarter.

This partnership is a prime example of how a DAO, with its decentralized nature, can work in multiple directions at the same time to create various revenue streams. The ShapeShift DAO will not own the merchandise store nor operate it but will receive the full spectrum of available support and resources from TDM.

The partnership with TDM is the third revenue stream to be added in a series of exciting developments from the ShapeShift DAO in the last month - preceded by the launch of the new v2 platform and, most recently, its participation in the Osmosis protocol as an Osmosis Validator . This additional revenue diversification sets the DAO up better for long-term sustained success and financial stability.

TDM has a high level of knowledge in the crypto space and can execute at the highest level for product creation, implementing crypto as payment in the store, and management of any physical products as well as NFT's. They currently work with Badger DAO, Iota, Yearn Finance, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gutter Cat Gang, etc.

The ShapeShift DAO now enjoys the benefit of a professionally managed Merch Store! In addition to the 70% affiliate revenue share, the community can now purchase high-quality ShapeShift swag with crypto or fiat - shop here .

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The DAO's web and mobile platforms allow users worldwide to safely buy, hold, trade, and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

