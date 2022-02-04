BIG3 Announces Expanded Open Tryouts Ahead Of Fifth Season

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the dates and locations for the league's 2022 open tryouts. After debuting the program last year with two cities, the BIG3 is expanding to five cities - Chicago, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, Washington. The first tryout will be held a month from today on March 4 at Drive Nation Sports in Dallas, a sports complex founded by BIG3 board member and former captain, Jermaine O'Neal. This announcement follows last year's first-ever tryouts that made BIG3 the only professional league to hold tryouts open for amateur athletes.

Dates and Locations:

Friday, March 4 ; Drive Nation Sports in Dallas, TX

Saturday, March 12 ; Athletic Republic in Washington, DC

Saturday, March 19 ; Victorium in Phoenix, AZ

Friday, March 25 ; Al Morales Basketball Club in Brewster, NY

Saturday, April 9 ; Attack Gym in Chicago, IL

"FIREBALL3 is a special type of game," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. "We are looking for the best players, period. Just because you scored a triple-double in the NBA doesn't mean you can bring it in the BIG3. Last year, some of our best players came from our open tryouts and we are looking forward to seeing incredible talent in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, and D.C."

Athletes must be 22 years or older to participate. A minimum of two players from each location will be chosen to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2022 BIG3 Combine. For more information and registration forms, please visit www.big3.com/tryouts .

"Open tryouts are an integral part of our league philosophy," says BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. "We believe talent is all about what you leave on the court, not where you come from. We had an incredibly competitive player pool last year, thanks in no small part to our open tryouts. Dallas and D.C. welcomed us with open arms last year and we are thrilled to not only be returning, but expanding to three more cities – Phoenix, New York, and Chicago – so you better be ready to bring it!"

Last year, ten players from Dallas and D.C. were handpicked to attend the combine in Las Vegas. Of those ten, Anthony Criswell, Cory Jefferson, New Williams, and Devin Sweetney all appeared throughout the regular season. Sweetney went on to win the 2021 BIG3 Championship with Trilogy.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fifth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and the first of its kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

