Workday Appoints Patrick Blair to President of the Americas

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued investment in leadership with the appointment of Patrick Blair to president of the Americas. Patrick will report into Workday Co-President Doug Robinson, who oversees the company's global sales efforts.

(PRNewsfoto/Workday) (PRNewswire)

In this role, Patrick will lead Workday's North America sales efforts, which includes a continued focus on expanding the company's footprint with the Fortune 500 and increased adoption of Workday's full suite of products across finance, HR, planning, spend management, and analytics. Patrick has more than 25 years of enterprise software and sales experience, having most recently served as president of CRM at C3 AI. He has also held sales leadership positions at several other technology companies including Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce.com.

Comments on the News

"Patrick's experience and values-based approach to building teams and helping organizations understand the importance of investing in the right technologies will be pivotal in supporting our growth efforts," said Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday. "We have a great opportunity in front of us and I am confident that Patrick's leadership will help extend the value we bring to some of the world's largest organizations."

"Having worked in the enterprise software industry throughout the years, I've seen first hand the value cloud pioneers like Workday can bring to organizations, especially in a time of so much change," said Patrick Blair, president of the Americas, Workday. "I've long admired Workday's approach to innovation and customer engagement – always putting its values, including integrity, front and center in driving its business forward. I look forward to continuing to build on the team's great efforts and finding more ways to expand our opportunity."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries — from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2022. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Workday Inc.