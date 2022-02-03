Tarjama's Translation Masterclass Gives Boost to KSA Job Market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading language experts, Tarjama, have launched their new Certified Translation Masterclass dedicated to strengthening the skills of job seekers in the KSA language market.

CERTIFIED TRANSLATION MASTERCLASS BY TARJAMA (PRNewswire)

With years of experience in Saudi Arabia, Tarjama's language technology experts will be sharing their knowledge with translators starting their career journeys in the KSA. The Certified Translation Masterclass will focus on English and Arabic, with an emphasis on the latest technologies and skills required by today's employers.

The Masterclass will also offer sector-focused insight for translators looking to improve their skills in the translation of media, business, and economic content.

The initiative provides translators and linguists across the KSA with a chance to boost their careers and gain a competitive edge over others in the fast-growing language industry.

"At Tarjama, we have decades of hard-earned knowledge. The job market is always changing, and the language industry is growing continuously, with an increased reliance on technology. As leaders in language and language technologies, we can contribute to the upskilling of citizens and the development of local content in line with the Human Capability Development Program and Vision 2030 objectives", said Tarjama CEO, Nour Al Hassan. "The development of language services goes hand in hand with national growth," she added.

Tarjama's masterclass is open for all those interested in launching a competitive career in the KSA translation market. Offered courses cover the themes of intensive written translation, general translation, media translation, translation technology and Business, Technical and Economic Masterclass. The obtained certifications are accredited by the Association of Translation Companies (ATC).

Those interested can sign up for the masterclass here.

About Tarjama

Tarjama is a smart language technology and services provider helping companies scale rapidly with multilingual content of every format and language. Founded in 2008 by Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama has quickly grown to dominate the localization market in the MENA region through its proprietary line-up of innovative language solutions custom-built for the Arabic language.

With a mission to help companies realize their potential for global growth, Tarjama is committed to delivering language solutions that meet international standards of quality, speed, and cost-efficiency. It offers an end-to-end range of AI-powered language services including translation, localization, interpretation, content creation, transcription, subtitling, and strategic advisory. To find out more about Tarjama, visit www.tarjama.com

Contact: Büşranur Bilir, +905439528682

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tarjama