SmartBug Media® Adds Experienced Leader, Stephanie Valenti, as Chief Revenue Officer Valenti Will Oversee the Entire Customer and Revenue Lifecycle To Support SmartBug's® Integration of Sales, Marketing, and Client Services, Providing an All-in-One Growth Engine for Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — today announced Stephanie Valenti as its new chief revenue officer. Valenti will continue to unite SmartBug's® sales, marketing and client services teams under a single mission to help its customers and partners build high-growth sales, marketing, revenue ops and service systems.

SmartBug Media adds Stephanie Valenti as CRO to focus on revenue growth, expansion, and strategic upmarket opportunities

"From branding to marketing, sales to onboarding, and the delivery of world-class services, SmartBug has always been about having a clear understanding of the customer journey," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Each stage of the journey is an opportunity to solve problems, demonstrate value and enable revenue growth. Under Stephanie's leadership, we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional Intelligent Inbound services to our clients and serving as true partners in their growth by combining our award-winning sales, marketing and client services teams under a single umbrella that is laser-focused on customer success and the customer experience."

"My ultimate goal as a new leader on the SmartBug team is to continue the trend of unprecedented 30-plus percent growth year over year while creating efficiencies, scalable processes and deploying strategies to continue close alignment with our clients and partners," Valenti said. "In addition to continuing revenue and organizational growth, I will focus daily on retaining our SmartBugs through investment in personal and professional growth and living and modeling the SmartBug core values."

Valenti is an experienced executive leader who has a passion for building and transforming organizations through process development, revenue growth strategy and the growth of people. Throughout her career, Valenti has demonstrated a passion for scaling teams, building processes and cultivating a winning culture while building and leading B2B sales organizations and operational departments from 50 to 500+ team members across the U.S., Australia and Europe.

Beginning her professional career with Staples Business Advantage, Valenti led the sales team for more than seven years in various practices from mid-market segmentation to a $10M project business. Following Staples, and after leading Vari as the senior vice president of sales, she joined Loftwall as chief operating officer. In just 18 months at the company, Valenti created organizational design, implemented core business processes and elevated the leadership team so it could scale with the company. The results of her efforts included tremendous growth, a 15% reduction in overall costs, an Inc. 5000 designation and top honors as a great place to work in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We have big plans for revenue growth, capability expansion, and strategic upmarket opportunities," Valenti said. "It will be a busy year, but I cannot wait to dive in and learn from my new SmartBug family."

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads; increasing brand awareness; and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of the top-performing global HubSpot solutions partners. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list five years in a row but has also been named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three times and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

