PFNonwovens and Smart Plastic Technologies announce an exclusive partnership to develop nonwovens using SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology

This partnership aims to enhance the sustainability of hygiene and medical nonwovens, which are integral components of personal and professional health care products.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, PFNonwovens and Smart Plastic Technologies announced that they have signed an exclusive joint development agreement for the use of Smart Plastic's patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology in PFNonwovens' hygiene and medical nonwoven products.

Smart Plastic and PFNonwovens Logos (CNW Group/Smart Plastic Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Tonny de Beer, Chief Product, Technology and Sustainability Officer of PFNonwovens commented "We are very excited for this joint development partnership with Smart Plastic Technologies. Our initial work together has already shown that we can use the ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology on pilot-scale equipment. Now, our focus is to optimize the formulation for nonwovens to ensure performance and meet end-of-life goals." He added "Nonwoven fabrics have become a critical part of everyday life, and this technology has the makings of a breakthrough solution. Diapers, Fem Care and Adult Incontinence products are integral to how we care for ourselves and for each other. The pandemic has reinforced once again how nonwoven gowns and face masks save and protect lives. At the same time, it is imperative to find better solutions to deal with the post-use nonwoven waste and associated environmental problems. We envision that SPTek ECLIPSE™ enabled nonwovens will be a high-impact solution."

Jay Tapp, President & COO of Smart Plastic, added "Smart Plastic and PFNonwovens are aligned on developing environmentally-responsible solutions as we transition to a more sustainable economy. SPTek ECLIPSE™️ bio-assimilation is a proven technology that has been used commercially across several industries both in the USA and around the world to significantly reduce the impact plastic has on the environment. Our strategic partnership with PFNonwovens represents an important step in Smart Plastic's mission to reduce plastic waste and help prevent further damage to the environment."

Smart Plastic's SPTek ECLIPSE™ accelerates the bio-assimilation of polypropylene and polyethylene polymers at the end of a product's guaranteed life span in terrestrial, marine, and landfill environments. The revolutionary ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology steadily reduces and modifies the polymer chains to enable the assimilation of these molecules by microorganisms, transforming the material into biomass, CO2, and water. The technology is FDA approved, 100% recyclable, and has already been commercialized by Smart Plastic Technologies in various industries.

Tim Murtaugh, CEO & Founder of Smart Plastic Technologies, also commented "We are very pleased to join forces with leading companies like PFNonwovens on our journey to create a legacy of true global sustainability. We are delighted to have an opportunity to build a strong working relationship with one of the world's leading manufacturers of sophisticated nonwovens."

About PFNonwovens

PFNonwovens is a leading global producer of customized nonwoven fabrics. We make innovative products across multiple key markets:

Baby Care: delighting parents and babies alike

Medical: protecting medical professionals

Adult Incontinence & Fem Care: providing discreet protection and comfort

PFNonwovens is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, and operates five production plants worldwide: two in the Czech Republic, and one each in the United States, Egypt, and South Africa.

PFN's mission is to lead in material innovation and break down barriers to sustainability. By combining state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities with best-in-class quality and customer-service culture, we develop and commercialize superior nonwoven fabrics that improve quality of life, deliver exceptional value, and a brighter future for our planet. We continuously advance to create the future of nonwovens for personal care and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.pfnonwovens.com

About Smart Plastic

Smart Plastic Technologies is based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2016, Smart Plastic is revolutionizing the potential of plastic to improve the environment for future generations. Their flagship bio-assimilation technology, SPTek ECLIPSE™, enables polyolefins like polyethylene and polypropylene to completely bio-assimilate at the end of the guaranteed functional life span, resulting in zero microplastics. This represents a key and critical aspect of the company's commitment to plastic lifecycle management. All Smart Plastic technologies are designed to alter the very nature of plastic for the benefit of both people and the planet. Proudly made in the United States, all Smart Plastic products are 100% recyclable, FDA approved, and purposely designed for the circular and regenerative economies. For more information, visit www.changetheplastic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Plastic Technologies