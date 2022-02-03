NEW-LUXURY CELEBRITY CRUISES BRINGS HOTELS BY CELEBRITY TO GUESTS WHO WANT TO EXTEND THEIR VACATIONS BEFORE AND AFTER THEIR SAILINGS

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, new-luxury cruise brand Celebrity Cruises ® announced a new program designed to offer confidence and ease when guests sailing want to add a pre- and post-cruise land experience.

The newly launched Hotels by Celebrity℠ offers guests sailing with Celebrity a curated list of 4- and 5-star hotels at exclusive rates, creating a streamlined and stress-free experience when planning cruise vacations.

Hotels by Celebrity will go beyond simply helping guests book a place to stay before or after their sailings, with a seamless experience providing access to some of the world's best hotels at attractive rates in the world's most beautiful cities and ports Celebrity visits.

"We're so excited to offer this new service to all of our guests. Travel is meant to eliminate the stress in our lives, and Hotels by Celebrity makes finding the perfect accommodations easy and luxurious," said Brian Abel, Celebrity's Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. "Now, guests will be assured of comfortable stays that meet their needs as they prepare for their cruise or extend their vacation a little longer."

In addition to access to some of the world's most trusted hotel brands, the new service will provide guests with intricate details about the properties they book, including hotel amenities and services, breath-taking accommodations visuals, and previous guest reviews.

When booking a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, North American guests will then be presented with an option to book pre- or post-cruise accommodations. This new, dynamic service will offer the most suitable accommodations to fit a variety of needs: from proximity to local attractions to the number of guests in the traveling party.

For more information about Hotels by Celebrity, guests can go to the "Manage Your Reservation" page after booking their cruise. Travel advisors can access the booking engine through Celebrity's

Cruising Power platform.

For Celebrity's full door-to-door booking experience, guests can also use Flights by Celebrity℠, Celebrity Cruises' air program, which supports guests by booking their air travel at the best rates and with around the clock support.



The service allows guests to earn points with their favorite airline, and choose the days and times they want to fly, while simultaneously offering 24/7 travel monitoring and support from Flights by Celebrity Specialists. Should a guest's journey be impacted by delays or cancellations, the brand's specialists ensure they are on the next available flight to get to their destination.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; premium dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

