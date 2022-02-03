Limited Menu for an unlimited love by Empire Steak House

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular experience hosted from February 11 until the 14th by Empire Steak House, in the heart of Manhattan, providing diners with an exclusive menu that will sweeten their time spent together.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, dinners all over the city are in search of restaurants that will set the mood and enhance their romance. On this Special day, in honor of priest valentine, lovers celebrate and express their affection with gifts as well as experiences such as the Unlimited Menu for two from Empire Steak House.

Featuring an $999.99 exquisite five-course menu by Chef Ahmet Kula, served with the renowned and awarded champagne with golden flakes, Rare Miléssime 2008. Holding close the marriage of fine dining and top-notch service, this menu is an exemplary of the luxury within food. Dishes like Oysters with black caviar, Passion Fruit Crab cake, and Golden Wagyu Tomahawk are delicious and most definitely, worth it.

Executive chef, Ahmet Kula with his Steak House experience and Mediterranean influence has crafted a menu that he is certain "Will ignite the love flame for those who seek "the exclusive" when it comes to fine dining."

Empire features an elegant and romantic atmosphere with candles and high ceilings with chandeliers, that matches perfectly the theme of luxury and exclusivity that this menu brings to their guests. The opportunity to be part of this unique event is available by booking a table and requesting this special treat for you and your special someone, while the menu is available on their website: www.empiresteakhousenyc.com

This Experience will be available for both the Midtown East restaurant located at 151 East 50th Street and the Midtown West restaurant located at 237 West 54th Street.

As a special token, Empire is also sharing 2 authentic recipes for food lovers to prepare at home for this upcoming Valentine's day. "Art of the Ocean" and "Symphony of the Sea" will fulfill even the most intricate palates, and are sure to capture the spotlight.

Introduce the flavor of fine-dining to your home with these spectacular options from Empire Steak House by Chef Ahmet Kula.

Surprise your significant other with these easy to make and unique dishes and set the mood with seafood that says "Love at first sight"

