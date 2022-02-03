Haivision Supports SMPTE ST 2110 Enabling IP Broadcast Transformation

Latest release of the ultra-low latency, pristine video quality Makito X4 Encoder brings broadcasters flexible options for decentralized IP workflows powered by SRT

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the Makito X4 , the company's flagship real-time video encoder, now features SMPTE ST 2110 input support bringing broadcasters flexible options for decentralized IP workflows.

Haivision logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With support for SMPTE 2110 input directly from cameras and broadcast equipment, the Makito X4 can now encode uncompressed ST 2110 video as highly efficient H.264 or HEVC streams, along with the audio and ancillary metadata, with minimal latency. The Makito X4 can directly connect to central production facilities, cloud resources, or remote locations over public internet connections using the highly reliable and low latency SRT protocol.

The SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards support multicast IP streaming of uncompressed video over local area networks, removing the need for SDI video cables in broadcast facilities, production trucks, and OB vans. However, due to the high bandwidth requirements, SMPTE 2110 is not suitable for streaming to the cloud or to the internet. The Makito X4 Encoder is the ideal solution for bridging broadcast workflows across the internet or to the cloud in real-time. Supporting multiple inputs, the ultra-compact and highly reliable Makito X4 is the gold standard for fueling remote or cloud production workflows that rely on low latency synchronized inputs.

"Makito encoders and SRT have been the cornerstone of video workflows for broadcasters who are driving towards the economies of remote production and supporting production systems, staff, and talent wherever they may be," said Peter Maag, Haivision's CMO & EVP Strategic Partnerships. "Now, with the Makito X4 bridging local SMPTE 2110 IP networks to SRT-based global networks, broadcasters can realize the benefits of being 100 percent IP-based."

Haivision's Makito X4 Encoder is a highly secure and reliable, ultra-low latency HEVC and H.264 video encoder, featuring exceptional image quality, native SRT streaming, and the highest available 4K UHD and HD encoding density as a standalone quad-HD/4K appliance or blade for up to 84 HD or 21 UHD inputs in a 4U rack module. The Makito X4 is ideal for live broadcast contribution, remote production, enterprise video, and mission-critical defense applications.

The latest version of the Makito X4 Encoder software is now available. You can find more information about the Makito X4 series here.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.