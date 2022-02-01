MSA Safety Moves Forward with Plans to Expand European Shared Services in Warsaw, Poland

RAPPERSWIL-JONA, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced it has reached an agreement with the company's Berlin Works Council to transition 64 support positions from Berlin, Germany to the company's European Shared Services Center (SSC) in Warsaw, Poland. MSA expects to continue to maintain a strong presence in Germany, primarily involved in the research and product development, manufacturing and sales of advanced, market leading safety technologies.

"Today, we are pleased to announce we have reached an agreement with our Berlin Works Council with regard to the terms and timetable for this transition, the scope of the changes and the related social plan," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA International. "With this agreement now in place, we can expedite our plans to expand and complete our European shared services initiative."

Mr. Leenen noted that the relocation project does not impact MSA's intention to maintain a strong presence in Germany. "Germany is and will continue to be an important growth market for MSA, and our streamlined footprint will enable increased competitiveness of our overall business," he said.

Berlin also will continue to serve as a key global site for the company's Safety io subsidiary. Launched in 2018, Safety io is focused on leveraging wireless technology and cloud computing to enable a broad range of connected safety solutions, services and applications, all of which integrate to enhance worker safety and accountability.

MSA established the Warsaw Shared Services Center in 2019. The initiative is part of the company's continuous improvement efforts in Europe and is delivering increased efficiencies as well as enhanced capabilities to provide specialized customer support, in local languages, to MSA customers and channel partners throughout Europe. MSA International also operates a Shared Services Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to support its Asia Pacific region.

Over time, the company anticipates having roughly 250 positions located at the two locations, as MSA International consolidates a number of support functions. These positions would span a wide range of functions, including those in finance and accounting, human resources, IT, purchasing, supply chain, logistics, customer marketing, customer service and inside sales.

A representative of the Berlin Works Council said they were pleased to be able to reach a mutually agreeable plan to move forward with these changes. "The Works Council regrets the decision to relocate jobs to Warsaw. Nevertheless, the task was to accompany the process for the benefit of all. Throughout this process, we had very collaborative and productive negotiations with the MSA management team in Berlin", said Bernhard Burchardt, Chairman of the MSA Berlin Works Council. "The agreement creates clarity for our associates impacted by this change and ensures they are treated fairly and with respect as they transition onwards from MSA. We are also pleased to know that MSA Safety intends long term to continue to have a meaningful presence in our region."

For more than 100 years, the mission of MSA Safety has been to help protect people at work by developing innovative and market-leading safety products, systems and technologies.

"As a company that employs several hundred people in Germany, MSA Safety is committed to carrying on that mission in Germany and throughout Europe for many years to come, Mr. Leenen concluded.

