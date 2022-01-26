Wilkus Architects Selects Unanet for ERP to Help Manage Growth

DULLES, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, announced today that Wilkus Architects, a leading architecture firm with projects throughout North America, has selected Unanet ERP AE to help it better manage invoicing, employee time, forecast staffing needs, and financial decisions.

Wilkus Architects is a family-owned company founded in 1990 that specializes in retail, commercial, restaurant, and hospitality design and has quickly grown from approximately 30 to 50 employees over the last two years with more than 400 projects a year. This growth and a review of their current invoicing and projection systems exposed the need for a more streamlined, less cumbersome ERP system, especially for accounting, financial management, and forecasting of labor and projects.

"We received excellent referrals for Unanet from engineering and architect firms that gave us confidence in Unanet's capabilities and customer service," said Lindsey Wilkus, Wilkus Architects' Chief Financial Officer. "As we continue to grow, we are excited about Unanet's ability to provide us with clear and smart business reporting and forecasting across a multitude of variables that we look at to help us forecast and scale effectively."

Once implemented, Unanet will give Wilkus Architects a variety of benefits it needs to succeed in growing its business including:

Simplifying time and data entry

Elimination of cumbersome and duplicative invoicing practices across the business and across projects in different states

Specialized reporting and views of business volume by project, state and client.

More than 1,800 architecture, engineering and construction companies like Wilkus Architects select Unanet ERP AE because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Wilkus Architects

Wilkus Architects located in Hopkins, Minn. was established in 1990. The firm has completed projects in 49 states, Canada, and the Middle East. The firm specializes in retail, commercial, restaurant and hospitality design. The firm has experienced continuous growth and currently specializes in client interactive projects. As the firm has expanded, its formed relationships with other professionals, and developed expertise to address the myriad planning, design, and construction concerns faced by growing municipalities and corporations. We deliver comprehensive services through project teams created according to your specific needs as a client. In doing so, we offer the stability and state-of-the-art resources of a larger firm, plus the creative atmosphere and personal attention of a small office. http://www.wilkusarch.com.

