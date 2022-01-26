True North Mergers & Acquisitions Is Launched

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Slipka, CEO of True North Advisors, today announced the launch of True North Mergers & Acquisitions, a practice focused on providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services for companies with annual revenues ranging from $5 million to $150 million-plus.

Focused Practice to Serve Lower Middle Market Transactions

"Our focused efforts at Sunbelt Business Advisors, working side by side with business owners and founders has brought dramatic growth in our business brokerage and created demand for our services in the lower middle market," said Slipka. "That's why we have launched True North Mergers & Acquisitions. Our incredible focus on clients out-delivers top-down competitors."

"This move is a product of our success," said Slipka. "We've been providing mergers & acquisitions services to larger companies for over a decade. During that time, we have developed an elite team of advisors with vertical-industry expertise who really understand business founders and owners and what they want to achieve when exiting their business. Our M&A advisors have built and sold companies of their own. They understand that when we help a business owner sell a company, we are helping them sell their life's work."

"No one is better qualified than we are to work with business founders in the lower middle market," said Slipka. "Our experience with and knowledge about main street businesses has added incredible value to mergers and acquisitions transactions for business owners, so we decided it was time to step up our game and specifically rev up our mergers and acquisitions practice with True North Mergers & Acquisitions."

True North Mergers & Acquisitions recently hired Erica Gilson, managing director – mergers and acquisitions, to lead an advanced strategy to enhance and extend the operations of the company. Gilson came to True North Mergers & Acquisitions from Cornerstone Business Services, Inc., of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she served as a managing partner and helped in their growth and strategic direction.

"Bringing Erica on board demonstrates our commitment to having extraordinarily high caliber individuals to ensure the continued, strong strategic trajectory of our practice," said Slipka.

"We are passionate about working with founders and have assembled a talented group of mergers and acquisitions pros who understand business owners," said Gilson. "During our history as a brokerage firm, clients in the lower middle market sought us out, so True North Mergers & Acquisitions answers an unmet need for a founder-focused company."

ABOUT TRUE NORTH MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS – True North Mergers & Acquisitions, formerly the lower middle market M&A practice within Sunbelt Business Advisors, is focused on providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services for companies with annual revenues ranging from $5 million to $150 million-plus. True North Mergers & Acquisitions was formed to capitalize on the M&A expertise that Sunbelt Business Advisors has developed and on the success the company has had in middle market transactions. More information is available at www.tnma.com.

