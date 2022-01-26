SoftwareReviews Announces Best 2022's Enterprise Search Software

Coveo Relevance Cloud, Yext, Algolia, and Sinequa Intelligent Search Platform are the 2022 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Coveo Relevance Cloud

Yext

Algolia

Sinequa Intelligent Search Platform

Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant report involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +94, Coveo Relevance Cloud is loved by its customers for providing exceptional content analytics. Yext received a Net Emotional Footprint of +75 and exceeded user expectations for their multi-format support. Algolia, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +81, ranked strongly for advanced search. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +78, Sinequa Intelligent Search Platform scored high for providing a smooth data integration process.

Enterprise Search software satisfied users with advanced search. However, the users would like to see improvements in audio and video analytics features.

Additional in-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

