The latest prestigious license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya solidifies the HotForex brand's commitment to offering clients around the world the highest levels of security.

HotForex Granted License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya The latest prestigious license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya solidifies the HotForex brand's commitment to offering clients around the world the highest levels of security.

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HF Markets Group has announced today that the HotForex brand is now licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya through HFM Investments Limited, under license number 155.

HotForex Granted License by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya (PRNewsfoto/HotForex) (PRNewswire)

A spokesperson for HotForex commented, "This new license marks a new milestone in the steady growth of HotForex, which has become a truly global and multi-regulated brand over the past ten years. It also demonstrates the continued success of the HF Markets Group, made possible by our clients, partners and the dedicated efforts of the HotForex team to offer the safest trading environment possible to millions of traders around the world."

This latest prestigious license is in addition to existing licenses and regulation from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Learn more about the award winning services of HotForex.

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 55 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1733338/HotForex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

HF Markets Ltd, marketing@hotforex.com , +44-2030978571

(PRNewsfoto/HotForex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HotForex