Finsemble Introduces Citrix© Support, Making Virtual Application Integration a Reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosaic , the workflow solution provider bringing smart desktop technology to the finance industry, today announces its support for Citrix. This new functionality will include virtual applications in users' Finsemble smart desktops and foster interoperability between any desktop applications—regardless of where it's hosted.

When buy-sides see their trading pain points solved by workflow automation, they need all their applications included.

"Remotely hosted applications should not be left out of desktop interoperability," says Cosaic Chief Product Officer Eugene Sorenson. "We've seen too many clients who depend on them. Incorporating these applications in workflows that also include web, native, and in-house applications really brings the smart desktop to a new level."

Support for virtual applications is especially relevant to the buy-side, who depend on them for critical pieces of their workflow, such as their OMS, EMS and PMS. These applications are often delivered by vendors via Citrix. These vendors will also benefit from a new way that users can incorporate their apps into their workflows.

"Across the buy-side we are seeing interoperability evolve from a nice-to-have to imperative," says Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder of Cosiac. "When buy-side desks see their trading pain points solved by workflow automation, they need all their applications included, whether run locally or delivered via Citrix."

With Finsemble, any type of application—legacy, new, in-house or third-party—can share data and connect for seamless workflows. Recently, buy-side firms have started to see the benefits of interconnected apps. Pictet Asset Management has enlisted Finsemble to overhaul fixed income and FX workflows . Buy-side IMS Charles River announced it is using Finsemble to enhance its partner ecosystem.

Virtual applications have traditionally been isolated, and unable to communicate with other applications running locally on the users' desktops. Until now, the solutions to include these applications have relied on complex layers of infrastructure, including additional servers or firewall configuration, adding potential points of failure. Within Finsemble, if a user is able to connect to the Citrix-delivered app, then the virtual applications can participate in the smart desktop.

"This is also great news for the application vendors who host their solution in Citrix," adds Schleifer. "Now their application can be part of a seamless, consistent end-user experience. The value of this new functionality brings benefits across the board."

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ, the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble, the world's first no-code smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

