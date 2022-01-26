David's Bridal Announces Expansion of Retail Footprint with Two New Store Locations Opening in Q1 2022

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today their plan to open two new retail locations in Q1 of 2022 in West Chester Township, OH and Torrance, CA. The West Chester Township and Torrance locations continue the momentum the bridal chain built in the back half of 2021 with two openings in Naperville, IL and Clive, IA. The opening of these locations is part of a continuing commitment to update and improve David's existing store base and its physical footprint to better serve the modern customer.

(PRNewsfoto/David's Bridal, Inc.)

The West Chester Township and Torrance stores are strategically located in shopping areas to better reach and serve their new and existing customer base. At these new locations, customers can walk-in or make an appointment to shop with an expertly trained stylist and in-house alterations artisan for all of life's special occasions. The stores carry thousands of dresses in sizes 0-30W. From the Little White Dress Boutique and Flower Girl shop to special occasion dresses, homecoming, prom, Quinceañera, date night, anniversary celebrations, graduations, communions, or for simply making the world your runway, David's has the perfect look for every magical moment.

"We are focused on continuing to expand and enhance our customers' shopping experience," said Bob Walker, David's Bridal's Chief Field Operations and Store Experience Officer. "Serving her is what we do, and we are committed to offering the best in-store experience from the moment she steps into our stores to when she finds her dream dress and beyond. These two new locations allow us to offer a comprehensive shopping experience and unparalleled service to the West Chester Township, OH and Torrance, CA communities."

To celebrate the newest location, the West Chester Township, OH store, located at 7676 Voice of America Centre Dr, West Chester Township, OH 45069, is kicking off its official opening with a grand opening celebration event on January 27 from 6:00-8:00 PM. Attendees can browse the latest David's Bridal collections, meet local influencers while enjoying a live DJ, free giveaways, sweet treats and more. The first 200 shoppers receive a free Occasion dress, brides-to-be can enter to win their bridal party dresses and all attendees can enter to win an autographed Betsey Johnson sneaker. David's Bridal partners The Black Tux and The Bouqs Wedding Co. will also be present with various giveaways.

The Torrance, CA grand opening event will take place on February 3 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Del Amo Fashion Center - 21712 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 310 E, Torrance CA 90503. The event will feature all the same exclusive giveaways, raffles, and celebrations. All are welcome to join in this can't miss event.

As is the trend in retail, David's continually assesses its store fleet to be sure to stay ahead of changing needs of the modern woman. This includes ensuring stores are in the right locations and best serve their customers. The real estate strategy is the latest announcement the bridal industry leader who also recently announced a Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids collection, a comprehensive mobile planning app, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty with member pricing, and their Virtual Stylist and Video Appointment Experience. Putting a focus on being there for the bride throughout her entire planning journey, David's Bridal aims to capture her attention early on with inspiration and guidance through to her dress purchase in-store or online and beyond.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

