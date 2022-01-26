CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 9, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212

International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will be available for replay.

