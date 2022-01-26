Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Starts Off 2022 Strong

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. Featured on Americas Best Restaurants, Crave is poised for significant growth for 2022 and beyond. With 51 units open and sold across the United States they are determined to be the leader in the fast casual BBQ and hot dog market. Starting the year off strong with 5 sales in January, the year will only get busier for the company. Crave features grilled Hot Dogs topped how you like them. 20+ toppings to choose from makes the possibilities endless, children and adults alike are overjoyed to have the hotdog their mouth has been watering for. The pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket sandwiches, sliders, and plates, along with your classic BBQ sides are absolutely delicious. You will also find delicious desserts as well as a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 18-42 local craft beers which they showcase. Customers can choose as much or little as they like and pay for only what they drink. Crave has partnered with Pour My Beer to bring locations top of the line systems with local beer, wine, cider, and even mixed drinks and cocktails. The whole family can enjoy with kids' meals, local crafts on tap, delicious food and more. Crave even features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, bingo, family game nights, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. Ax throwing lanes are now included in the restaurants so guest can enjoy some fun and games with their meal. Crave truly has it all for every member of the family.

Crave is different from your average franchise. Founders Samantha and Salvatore Rincione have been in the hospitality and franchising industry their entire careers. With Crave you become part of the "Crave Family" the second you sign with them. They assist with real Estate, SBA, operations, training, ongoing assistance, support and more. They have many systems implemented and truly care about their franchisees as entrepreneur's.

Celebrating a banner year in 2021, Crave is excited to see what 2022 brings. They started off strong gaining tons of inquiries around the United States the brand plans to continue its regional expansion. Crave currently has units across the United States and plans to have 100 units open over the next 2-4 years.

