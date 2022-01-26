Blind Institute of Technology partners up with Be My Eyes to assist professionals with Disabilities

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blind Institute of Technology (BIT) has announced its partnership with Be My Eyes , an innovative app that provides real-time video assistance for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Starting on February 2, 2022, the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT) team will be able to field calls from the Specialized Help section of the app.

"For too long blind and visually impaired (BVI) professionals settled for positions much lower than their education and skills due to the lack of understanding of our capabilities. BIT works with talented disabled technology professionals and corporations to make sure this does not continue. A major component of this is technology," says BIT's Director of Talent, Kristy Schenderlein. "The partnership with Be My Eyes provides BVI professionals with a valuable tool to be successful in their chosen careers."

At a time when technology is making it possible for everyone around the world to connect, BIT will be able to provide remote guidance and consultation to the disabled for employment opportunities. BIT is leading the way for technology companies to connect with potential employment candidates and deliver services in a whole new way.

"BIT has a very specific, important role in our community," said Will Butler, VP of Community at Be My Eyes. "They recruit, train and place talented blind and low vision professionals for careers in all aspects of business, including IT, and they educate corporate America about the meaning of accessibility. We're thrilled to see them joining Be My Eyes as our latest partner and can't wait to see how they use the platform."

Now with more than 5.5 million users and a growing family of company partners, Be My Eyes is one of the largest "micro-volunteering" platforms in the world – with its more than 5 million people on call at all times to assist those who need an extra pair of eyes at short notice.

Blind Institute of Technology is a 501c3 organization serving as a nonprofit staffing and recruitment agency for disabled technology professionals around the globe. BIT Academy is the only approved training provider by Salesforce.com for people with disabilities. Learn more about the Blind Institute of Technology at https://blindinstituteoftechnology.org/ .

