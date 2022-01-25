Neumont College Hosts NWCCU Accreditation Site Visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumont College of Computer Science is currently accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) to offer baccalaureate programs specializing in computer science. As of July 23, 2021, Neumont is also a candidate for accreditation with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The College is seeking initial institutional accreditation from NWCCU. The Northwest Commission has scheduled an accreditation visit to Neumont's campus in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 4-6, 2022.

Neumont College President and CEO Dr. Aaron Reed stated, "Neumont has a longstanding history of positive and productive relationships with accrediting agencies. We are optimistic about our ongoing relationship with ACCSC as well as the prospect of initial accreditation with NWCCU. We are also confident that our affiliation with both organizations will have a lasting, positive impact on Neumont College and its constituents."

Remarks related to Neumont College's qualifications for initial accreditation must be received no later than April 4, 2022, and can be directed to:

NWCCU

8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 200,

Redmond, WA 98052

