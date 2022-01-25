Healthcare CEO Creates Leadership Guidebook for Leveraging Disruption

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intentional Disruption: Leadership Lessons in Healthcare, Business and Beyond by former Kindred Healthcare CEO, Benjamin Breier is now available.

Disruption is an inevitable fact of life and business. In today's unforgiving, fast-moving business world, leaders essentially have two choices: disrupt or be disrupted. Where most take a reactive wait-and-see approach, Intentional Disruption makes the case for harnessing its opportunity.

Breier examines American healthcare through the lens of disruption.

Having built a career on not only surviving disruption, but thriving through it, Breier considers it a viable business strategy. It's true that disruption can be intimidating, but with Breier's insights, leaders can develop a plan of attack for regaining their power, taking control, and identifying the exact right moment to spark change.

Informed by his unique journey, Breier shares proven lessons and takeaways to help leaders in any industry. While the technical expertise necessary to meet these changes head-on will vary from leader to leader, Breier ultimately believes in the power of identifying the right mindset, temperament, and knowledge to confidently navigate your organization to success through uncertainty.

"This is not a technical business book; it's an emotional leadership survival guide," Breier explained. "It encourages readers to be connected to a mission rather than just a salary. This book will hopefully help incumbent leaders, but was written with an eye towards inspiring emerging leaders of tomorrow."

About Benjamin Breier

Benjamin A. Breier is the former CEO of Kindred Healthcare LLC. In June 2021, LifePoint Health and Kindred announced a definitive agreement for Apollo Global Management owned – LifePoint to acquire Kindred. In July 2018, Breier led a consortium of buyers, including Humana, TPG Capital, and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in a successful leveraged buyout of previously publicly traded Kindred Healthcare (KND:NYSE). Prior to taking the company private, Kindred had revenues in excess of $7.5 billion, 110,000 employees, and operations in forty-seven states and served more than one million patients per year. Acquiring and integrating publicly traded RehabCare in 2011 made Kindred the largest rehabilitation provider in the United States; acquiring and integrating Gentiva Health Services in 2015 made Kindred the largest provider of home health and hospice in the country.

Breier received his bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He received both an MBA and an MHA from the University of Miami. He serves on the board of overseers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Louisville Health board of directors. He chairs the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council.

