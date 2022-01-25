Global Wellness Apps launches Diabetes Focused Telehealth: DiaStrong

EASILY ACCESSIBLE AND CONVENIENT CARE FOR THE DIABETIC COMMUNITY

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global Wellness Apps Inc ("GWA"), an exciting start-up venture that is poised to disrupt the manner in which diabetes and prediabetes is approached, is excited to announce that DiaStrong Health has officially launched and is now available across North America. DiaStrong is available at www.diastronghealth.com.

Operated by DiaStrong Health, Inc., a Florida corporation, DiaStrong is an online telehealth service that is laser focused on the diabetic and pre-diabetic markets. DiaStrong's main benefits include providing rapid and convenient access to leading providers for both pre-diabetic and diabetic individuals that are seeking support and solutions about their condition, anytime and anywhere.

The DiaStrong experience is completely virtual – the provider-to-patient experience is seamlessly handled through a state-of-the-art telehealth platform. This platform effectively allows for patients to take control of their diabetes and pre-diabetes management by providing convenient scheduling and facilitating video conference appointments with leading diabetic professionals on the Internet from wherever they are and whenever needed.

DiaStrong eliminates the inconvenient days of searching for the right professional, long wait times for appointments, traveling to physical locations and enduring doctors' office waiting rooms with old magazines. DiaStrong's is totally diabetic-focused, so all of its listed practitioners have deep experience with diabetic and pre-diabetic issues.

From lifestyle management to health care, DiaStrong has a current and continuously growing array of experienced providers that includes physicians, dieticians, trainers, certified diabetes educators, and more, enabling the patient to become a master of their diabetes management from the comfort of their own home.

With its many differentiating features, DiaStrong is positioned to become a leading resource to support all those that are either diabetic or pre-diabetic; markets that are estimated to collectively include over 100 million North American individuals.

"DiaStrong was developed to provide concentrated care, offered by North America´s leading practitioners from all aspects of diabetes and pre-diabetes management in order to provide an unparalleled experience and assistance to all those affected by this chronic disease, something we felt was lacking in this space," explained Sean Zaboroski, the CEO of GWA. "Our mandate is to make virtual diabetes care and support an accessible and convenient option for all those affected by pre-diabetes and diabetes."

About Global Wellness Apps Inc. (GWA)

With its Head Office in Toronto, Canada, GWA has an expressed mandate of supporting the diabetic and pre-diabetic markets on a global basis.

GWA demonstrates its commitment to helping and improving the lives of diabetics and pre diabetic individuals through the development and delivery of relevant and user-friendly applications through its three operating divisions:

The Diabetes App: a recently launched free-to-use social and informational platform that supports a diabetes community with over 18,000 members ( https://corporate.thediabetesapp.com

Just My Type – Sweet Talking with Sami & Dobie: a podcast / YouTube program that provides humor, insights and information on living the life of a diabetic

DiaStrong Telehealth: a state-of-the-art platform that provides diabetics and pre-diabetics with convenient access to diabetic-focused telehealth professionals across North America

GWA's operating divisions generates revenue from its online presence through advertising and its referral fee services. GWA is also in the process of developing and launching other diabetic supportive technologies including diabetic management and tracking tools, a peer-to-peer marketplace and much more.

GWA is also currently pursuing seed financing through crowd funding and accredited investor financing – for more information those interested are directed to contact info@globalwellnessapps.com.

