CDS Posted 21 Percent Growth, Record Revenues in 2021

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS, the leading provider of Multi-Vendor Services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced highlights of a record 2021 year. CDS achieved its highest annual revenue ever on 21 percent revenue growth compared with 2020, significantly improved profitability, expanded relationships with its OEM partners, and more than 600 new enterprise customers added during the year.

In a year that began with the launch of its new Raytrix MVS platform, CDS redefined what it means to be a true MVS provider and expanded its offerings throughout the year. With pressure on IT organizations ranging from supply chain disruption and delayed shipments of new infrastructure products, to talent shortages and hiring challenges, CDS has stood out for its ability to extend the useful life of installed technology and maintain storage, server and network environments in close partnership with OEMs.

Daniel Newton, CEO of CDS, said, "2021 was a remarkable year for the CDS team, our partners and the data center professionals around the world who rely on us. Our differentiated model is resonating with OEM partners and their major customers as distinctly superior to traditional TPMs (third-party maintenance companies). Our deal sizes are larger and our global footprint keeps expanding."

Key 2021 milestones for CDS included:

launch of the new CDS Raytrix MVS platform, a comprehensive set of capabilities that extend the useful life of storage, server and network infrastructure running mission-critical workloads in hybrid cloud environments Theof the new CDS Raytrix MVS platform, a comprehensive set of capabilities that extend the useful life of storage, server and network infrastructure running mission-critical workloads in hybrid cloud environments

introduction of CDS RapidStart, the industry's fastest service on-boarding process, as well as Warranty+, CoverageNow, and DiscoveryNow services to help customers cost-effectively manage change during their data center lifecycle Theof CDS RapidStart, the industry's fastest service on-boarding process, as well as Warranty+, CoverageNow, and DiscoveryNow services to help customers cost-effectively manage change during their data center lifecycle

Commit channel program , aimed at helping solution providers bring the most advanced, comprehensive and complementary infrastructure services to their enterprise customers on a global basis The new CDS, aimed at helping solution providers bring the most advanced, comprehensive and complementary infrastructure services to their enterprise customers on a global basis

Expansion into two new regions: India and South America

Nebula engine to streamline the global sparing process based on historical parts data The introduction of the AI-basedengine to streamline the global sparing process based on historical parts data

"Multi-Vendor Services Provider of the Year" at the annual Storage Awards, known as the "Storries" CDS was namedat the annual Storage Awards, known as the "Storries"

The debut appearance by CDS on CRN's MSP 500 list as a "Technology Pioneer"

Sandi Rygwalski Fryer , CDS Vice President of OEM & Channel Sales, was recognized among CRN's Women of the Channel

Sarah Zambrano was appointed Vice President of Customer Success, reporting directly to Chuck Cwirka , COO

John De Sousa was appointed Vice President, Global Supply Chain, also reporting directly to Cwirka

CDS and its Raytrix MVS platform extend a full suite of capabilities to a wide range of different OEM hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage systems to the most popular server and networking products. CDS partners with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis in a complementary fashion rather than competing against them the way TPMs do.

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

