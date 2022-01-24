VEON announces dates for quarterly results

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, notes that we have updated our financial calendar and will publish its quarterly financial results on the following dates.

Period ending 31 December 2021 (4Q21) 28 February 2022 Period ending 31 March 2022 (1Q22) 28 April 2022 Period ending 30 June 2022 (2Q22) 04 August 2022 Period ending 30 September 2022 (3Q22) 03 November 2022

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

