Oracle Licensing Guide 2022 now available from Miro Consulting

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro Consulting is the leading global provider of software asset management services (SAM), specializing in license management, audit advisory, negotiation tactics, support management, and cloud services for Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce and AWS.

Miro Consulting has just released the 2022 version of its Oracle Licensing Guide, available for free here.

We help our clients maximize ROI on their software license investments, stay in compliance, and minimize the impact of audits. Miro's performance guarantee promises that our long-tenured, diverse, and passionate team of expert analysts provides insightful and actionable advice to help our clients achieve the best possible outcomes.

Due to changes in Oracle policies and rules, managing Oracle Licensing and maintaining compliance can prove challenging. Audits are not getting any less frequent, and unbudgeted out-of-compliance fees can range into the millions of dollars.

Compliance issues can be largely mitigated by organizations which engage in a comprehensive expert review of their Oracle usage and entitlements before being notified of an audit. Organizations may uncover opportunities for substantial cost savings and cost avoidance during a license review process.

The all new Oracle Licensing Guide 2022 covers all of the most significant aspects of Oracle Licensing, including:

Common License Compliance Issues

Audit Triggers

Strategic Contract Options

License & Subscription Types

Cloud Credits & BYOL

Development Server Licensing

Data Recovery Licensing

Support Renewals

More…

Miro Managed Services

Miro's new Managed Services for Oracle Licensing - Our expert analyst team will manage the organization's Oracle software licensing, deployments, entitlements, usage, contracts and purchasing documents on a long-term continuous basis to ensure the organization's ongoing compliance with Oracle's rules and policies.

To learn more about how Miro can help with your licensing needs, including Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce and AWS, and for media contacts, please contact Shawn Donohue, VP of Marketing at sdonohue@miroconsulting.com or call 732-738-8511 x1205.

