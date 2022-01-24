Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.14 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO and impairment of premises, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,106
5,243
$
4,508
4,195
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
0.83
$
0.72
0.67
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.53%
1.57%
1.60%
1.49%
Return on average equity
17.10%
17.56%
17.82%
16.58%
Efficiency ratio
44.96%
46.51%
43.38%
45.54%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.66%
3.49%
3.74%
3.37%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
6,775
$
5,733
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.03%
2.04%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
23,622
19,255
$
10,170
15,276
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.75
3.05
$
1.62
2.44
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.93%
1.58%
0.93%
1.40%
Return on average equity
20.86%
17.00%
10.45%
15.70%
Efficiency ratio
39.91%
43.02%
44.85%
44.88%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.74%
3.47%
3.39%
3.22%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
27,746
$
20,582
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.27%
1.89%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
12 Months Ended
9 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,859
$
1,318
$
1,801
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,859
$
1,318
$
1,801
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.17%
0.13%
0.19%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14%
0.10%
0.16%
Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net charge-offs (period ended)
$
164
$
159
$
20
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
566.11%
747.65%
739.20%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.98%
0.97%
1.42%
Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)
1.00%
1.01%
1.56%
Other Data
Core deposits
$
889,076
$
839,779
$
620,576
Cash dividends declared
$
0.530
$
0.390
$
-
Shares outstanding
6,285,714
6,283,439
6,286,003
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
19.26
$
18.68
$
16.52
Closing market price per common share
$
30.75
$
27.76
$
20.50
Closing price to book value ratio
159.66%
148.57%
124.10%
Equity to assets ratio
9.07%
9.07%
9.36%
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.75%
10.25%
10.11%
(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms
(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a
non-GAAP financial measure
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
5,106
$
5,621
$
8,034
$
4,860
$
4,508
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.90
$
1.28
$
0.77
$
0.72
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.53%
1.79%
2.75%
1.73%
1.60%
Return on average equity
17.10%
19.22%
29.00%
18.36%
17.82%
Efficiency ratio
44.96%
38.55%
35.87%
39.87%
43.38%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.66%
3.84%
3.79%
3.82%
3.74%
2021
2020
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,243
$
5,095
$
4,603
$
4,313
$
4,195
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.81
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
0.67
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.57%
1.62%
1.57%
1.53%
1.49%
Return on average equity
17.56%
17.42%
16.62%
16.30%
16.58%
Efficiency ratio
46.51%
41.15%
41.22%
42.85%
45.54%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.49%
3.51%
3.49%
3.48%
3.37%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
6,775
$
7,401
$
7,172
$
6,397
$
5,733
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
2.03%
2.36%
2.45%
2.27%
2.04%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another successful quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.67 to $0.83 over the same periods. During 2021, we repurchased 82.6 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.29 million, or $27.74 per share, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.03. Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 17.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.58% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at December 31, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $675 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of December 31, 2021. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.14%, with no properties in real estate owned. Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.145 per quarter, our fourth consecutive quarterly increase."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 16.6%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $222.7 million, or 20.4%, from $1.089 billion to $1.312 billion, driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $145.7 million, or 50.5%, from $288.4 million to $434.0 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.8% from 0.83% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 10.3% from 4.35% to 3.90%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.66%.
The Company recognized approximately $0.6 million and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.
Net interest income increased $8.1 million, or 23.0%, from $35.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to $43.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $140.7 million, or 13.4%, from $1.053 billion to $1.194 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $111.8 million, or 43.4%, from $257.4 million to $369.2 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.7% from 1.11% to 0.47%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 3.8% from 4.22% to 4.06%, resulting in an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.39% to 3.74%.
The Company recognized approximately $3.2 million and $1.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has $230.7 million of adjustable rate loans, $170.7 million of which could adjust immediately given an increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $60.0 million of adjustable rate loans would require a 25 bp to 275 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $29.6 million and $61.4 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Provision For Loan Losses
A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A recovery of loan losses of $2.6 million was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as having been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and due to economic conditions at the time.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 589%, from $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, increases in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, as well as a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decrease in gains on the sale of loans.
Noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 38.1%, from $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $2.6 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, an increase in gains on the sale of loans as mortgage loan production volume increased as a result of continued low interest rates, an increase in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, and a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decline in swap fees of $0.3 million as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.0%, from $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:
- $0.6 million increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as an increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics. Full time equivalent employees increased from 89 at December 31, 2020 to 102 at December 31, 2021, including an increase of 5 new Relationship Managers.
- $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense as a result of an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments, appraisal expenses and franchise tax expense.
Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 10.1%, from $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $18.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:
- a $1.1 million, or 11.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as in increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics.
- a $0.3 million, or 20.4%, increase in data processing costs due to a significant increase in the number of loan and deposit accounts;
Offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million decrease in real estate owned expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the disposal of the Company's remaining real estate owned properties during 2021.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
21.37%
22.26%
2021
16.30%
22.22%
The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $225.0 million, or 20.3%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Investments available for sale increased $80.1 million, or 103.7%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $155.9 million at December 31, 2021, as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.
The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of December 31, 2021 and 2020:
December 31,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Agency MBS
$
20,118
22,134
Bank trust preferred
18,341
12,904
Business Development Companies
4,430
-
Corporate
6,954
2,140
Multifamily
9,988
3,657
Municipal
46,482
13,544
Non-agency MBS
49,604
22,911
$
155,916
77,290
Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2021. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- Loans receivable increased $135.1 million, or 14.4%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021. Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $66.0 million reduction in PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's loan portfolio grew 23.5% from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
23,662
17,505
16,795
13,037
14,805
Other construction
40,507
35,234
38,121
33,720
35,361
Farmland
12,456
7,559
5,488
6,322
7,943
Home equity
33,262
31,270
30,601
32,281
32,543
Residential
292,323
286,873
257,048
240,606
224,288
Multi-family
68,868
51,293
47,063
45,703
42,666
Owner-occupied commercial
190,162
182,379
185,213
168,442
170,683
Non-owner occupied commercial
251,398
255,488
248,789
233,142
234,751
Commercial & industrial
131,125
99,914
90,048
76,421
80,380
PPP Program
15,454
32,882
63,861
96,147
81,465
Consumer
11,315
11,227
10,919
10,891
10,597
$
1,070,532
1,011,624
993,946
956,712
935,482
- Premises and equipment increased $5.8 million during 2021 due to costs incurred for the land and building of an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN, as well as the land acquired for proposed financial centers in both Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN.
The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022. The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.
- Total deposits increased $186.0 million, or 20.2%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $99.9 million, or 48.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $308.2 million, as well as a $137.7 million, or 143.0%, increase in NOW and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a $88.4 million, or 51.0%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
308,176
314,426
290,305
250,069
208,250
NOW and money market
233,899
190,351
173,924
105,641
96,243
Savings
347,001
335,002
322,306
325,692
316,083
Retail time deposits
84,860
97,493
117,641
138,989
173,305
Wholesale time deposits
133,918
107,712
86,196
134,994
128,015
$
1,107,854
1,044,984
990,372
955,385
921,896
- FHLB borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2021 consist of the following:
Amounts
Current
(000's)
Term
Rate
$
25,000
2 Weeks
0.19%
50,000
3 Month
0.26%
$
75,000
0.23%
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.
- Total equity increased $17.2 million, or 16.6%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $121.1 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $23.6 million, offset by dividends paid of $3.3 million, share repurchases of $2.3 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $1.2 million.
During the year ended December 31 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:
Settlement
Shares
Total
Cost
Remaining
Date
Repurchased
Cost
Per Share
Authorization
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
$
5,000
08/06/21
12,500
$
343
$
27.40
4,657
08/20/21
27,500
770
28.00
3,887
08/31/21
15,000
413
27.50
3,475
09/07/21
19,541
537
27.50
2,938
09/14/21
5,996
165
27.50
2,773
11/09/21
2,100
65
31.00
2,708
82,637
$
2,292
$
27.74
Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $19.26 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.6%. The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at December 31, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.17% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.14% at December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the balance of its real estate owned acquired during 2021. Net charge-offs of $164 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $20 thousand during 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2020 to 0.98% (1.00% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2021 due to a $2.6 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 5 to 1 at December 31, 2021.
There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
$
11,415
11,057
$
44,250
41,978
Investment securities - taxable
837
455
2,530
1,573
Investment securities - tax exempt
104
90
366
249
Dividends and other
129
98
325
448
12,485
11,700
47,471
44,248
Interest expense
Savings
217
252
885
2,260
Interest bearing transaction accounts
123
64
367
517
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
70
471
587
2,288
Other time deposits
73
424
583
2,471
Total deposits
483
1,211
2,422
7,536
Senior debt
96
103
434
498
Subordinated debt
164
188
655
305
FHLB & FRB advances
39
161
377
465
782
1,663
3,888
8,804
Net interest income
11,703
10,037
43,583
35,444
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
675
-
(2,625)
7,500
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
11,028
10,037
46,208
27,944
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
333
299
1,316
1,168
Bank owned life insurance
45
33
166
133
Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale
41
7
44
2
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(33)
48
32
108
Gain on sale of loans
43
72
350
218
Impairment of premises and equipment
-
(500)
-
(544)
Wealth management
174
120
637
472
Swap fees
-
-
-
256
Other noninterest income
4
9
47
64
607
88
2,592
1,877
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,419
2,746
10,706
9,567
Occupancy
395
343
1,449
1,337
Furniture and equipment
105
118
500
435
Data processing
437
368
1,688
1,401
FDIC insurance
147
122
498
426
Office
217
156
740
588
Advertising
64
51
251
230
Professional fees
226
194
1,006
836
Real estate owned expense (benefit)
(56)
33
75
327
Other noninterest expense
581
261
1,516
1,592
5,535
4,392
18,429
16,739
Income before income taxes
6,100
5,733
30,371
13,082
Income taxes
994
1,225
6,749
2,912
Net income
$
5,106
4,508
$
23,622
10,170
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,029
4,508
$
23,424
10,170
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.81
0.72
$
3.75
1.63
Diluted
$
0.81
0.72
$
3.75
1.62
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,190,656
6,256,753
6,241,541
6,251,249
Diluted
6,216,662
6,259,415
6,253,879
6,264,135
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
10,655
$
12,393
$
14,287
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
57,932
121,565
58,081
Cash and cash equivalents
68,587
133,958
72,368
Investments available for sale
155,916
112,067
77,290
Equity securities
7,074
4,602
3,630
Loans held for sale
315
512
418
Loans receivable
1,070,532
1,011,624
935,482
Allowance for loans losses
(10,524)
(9,854)
(13,313)
Net loans receivable
1,060,008
1,001,770
922,169
Premises and equipment, net
17,211
16,059
11,438
Accrued interest receivable
3,395
2,810
4,247
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Bank owned life insurance
9,600
9,555
7,435
Restricted stock
5,951
5,951
2,951
Deferred tax assets, net
2,784
2,059
3,611
Other assets
4,088
4,635
4,413
Total assets
$
1,334,929
$
1,293,978
$
1,109,970
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
308,176
$
314,426
$
208,250
Interest-bearing
665,760
622,846
585,631
Wholesale
133,918
107,712
128,015
Total deposits
1,107,854
1,044,984
921,896
FHLB / FRB borrowings
75,000
100,000
50,000
Senior debt, net
11,995
12,495
13,994
Subordinated debt, net
9,828
9,814
9,778
Accrued interest payable
398
258
495
Post-employment liabilities
3,330
3,223
2,992
Other liabilities
5,463
5,798
6,974
Total liabilities
1,213,868
1,176,572
1,006,129
Total shareholders' equity
121,061
117,406
103,841
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,334,929
$
1,293,978
$
1,109,970
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,106
4,508
$
23,622
10,170
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(41)
(7)
(44)
(2)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
33
(48)
(32)
(108)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(553)
(1,016)
(3,248)
(1,731)
Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises
-
695
51
854
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
675
-
(2,625)
7,500
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
71
(48)
(14)
400
Tax effect of adjustments
(48)
111
1,545
(1,807)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,243
4,195
$
19,255
15,276
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.81
0.72
$
3.75
1.62
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.09)
(0.16)
(0.52)
(0.28)
Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises
-
0.11
0.01
0.14
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.11
-
(0.42)
1.20
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.01
(0.01)
(0.00)
0.06
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.01)
0.02
0.25
(0.29)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.83
0.67
$
3.05
2.44
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.53%
1.60%
1.93%
0.93%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01%
-0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.17%
-0.36%
-0.27%
-0.16%
Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises
0.00%
0.25%
0.00%
0.08%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.20%
0.00%
-0.21%
0.69%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02%
-0.02%
0.00%
0.04%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.01%
0.04%
0.13%
-0.17%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.57%
1.49%
1.58%
1.40%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
17.10%
17.82%
20.86%
10.45%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.14%
-0.03%
-0.04%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.11%
-0.19%
-0.03%
-0.11%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-1.85%
-4.02%
-2.87%
-1.78%
Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises
0.00%
2.75%
0.05%
0.88%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
2.26%
0.00%
-2.32%
7.71%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.24%
-0.19%
-0.01%
0.41%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.16%
0.44%
1.36%
-1.86%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
17.56%
16.58%
17.00%
15.70%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
44.96%
43.38%
39.91%
44.85%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.15%
0.03%
0.04%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.12%
0.21%
0.03%
0.13%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
2.11%
4.84%
3.02%
2.09%
Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises
0.00%
-2.79%
-0.04%
-1.00%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.58%
0.47%
0.03%
-1.07%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
46.51%
45.54%
43.02%
44.88%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.66%
3.74%
3.74%
3.39%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.17%
-0.37%
-0.27%
-0.17%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.49%
3.37%
3.47%
3.22%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans (GAAP)
0.98%
1.42%
0.98%
1.42%
Impact of PPP loans
0.01%
0.14%
0.01%
0.14%
Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.00%
1.56%
1.00%
1.56%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,106
4,508
$
23,622
10,170
Income taxes
994
1,225
6,749
2,912
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
675
-
(2,625)
7,500
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
6,775
5,733
$
27,746
20,582
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.53%
1.60%
$
1.93%
0.93%
Income taxes
0.30%
0.44%
0.55%
0.27%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.20%
0.00%
-0.21%
0.00%
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.03%
2.04%
$
2.27%
1.89%
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,037,584
11,415
4.36%
$
921,698
11,057
4.77%
Loans - tax exempt (2)
21,820
371
6.75%
11,262
191
6.75%
Investments - taxable
125,809
837
2.64%
66,400
455
2.73%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
16,625
132
3.14%
11,425
114
3.97%
Interest earning deposits
103,428
37
0.14%
67,479
15
0.09%
Other investments, at cost
6,876
92
5.31%
11,212
83
2.95%
Total interest-earning assets
1,312,142
12,884
3.90%
1,089,476
11,915
4.35%
Noninterest earning assets
22,086
36,952
Total assets
$
1,334,228
$
1,126,428
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
61,593
20
0.13%
$
29,027
6
0.08%
Savings accounts
344,003
217
0.25%
311,803
252
0.32%
Money market accounts
153,494
103
0.27%
65,195
58
0.35%
Retail time deposits
91,235
85
0.37%
186,403
719
1.53%
Wholesale time deposits
119,847
58
0.19%
125,588
176
0.56%
Total interest bearing deposits
770,172
483
0.25%
718,016
1,211
0.67%
Senior debt
12,250
96
3.11%
14,147
103
2.90%
Subordinated debt
9,816
164
6.63%
9,765
188
7.66%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
85,870
39
0.18%
59,178
161
1.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
878,108
782
0.35%
801,106
1,663
0.83%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
327,125
216,235
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,590
7,899
Total liabilities
1,214,823
1,025,240
Total shareholders' equity
119,405
101,188
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,334,228
$
1,126,428
Tax-equivalent net interest income
12,102
10,252
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
434,034
$
288,370
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
149%
136%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.54%
3.52%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.66%
3.74%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
980,594
44,250
4.51%
$
892,150
41,978
4.71%
Loans - tax exempt (2)
13,987
944
6.75%
2,899
196
6.76%
Investments - taxable
93,408
2,530
2.71%
59,630
1,573
2.64%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
14,300
463
3.24%
8,265
315
3.81%
Interest earning deposits
83,078
98
0.12%
64,623
114
0.18%
Other investments, at cost
8,305
227
2.73%
25,388
300
1.18%
Total interest-earning assets
1,193,672
48,512
4.06%
1,052,955
44,476
4.22%
Noninterest earning assets
27,837
38,145
Total assets
$
1,221,509
$
1,091,100
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
46,040
61
0.13%
$
23,137
56
0.24%
Savings accounts
330,739
885
0.27%
295,077
2,260
0.77%
Money market accounts
110,946
307
0.28%
62,361
461
0.74%
Retail time deposits
119,961
857
0.71%
182,504
3,381
1.85%
Wholesale time deposits
111,833
312
0.28%
126,373
1,378
1.09%
Total interest bearing deposits
719,519
2,422
0.34%
689,452
7,536
1.09%
Senior debt
12,923
434
3.36%
14,905
498
3.34%
Subordinated debt
9,798
655
6.69%
4,510
305
6.76%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
82,192
377
0.46%
86,661
465
0.54%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
824,432
3,888
0.47%
795,528
8,804
1.11%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
274,180
189,761
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,654
8,520
Total liabilities
1,108,266
993,809
Total shareholders' equity
113,243
97,291
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,221,509
$
1,091,100
Tax-equivalent net interest income
44,624
35,672
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
369,240
$
257,427
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
145%
132%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.59%
3.12%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.74%
3.39%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,621
8,034
4,860
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(1)
(2)
(1)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
10
(74)
(1)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(1,026)
(795)
(874)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
100
(49)
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
200
(3,500)
-
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
5
(225)
135
Tax effect of adjustments
186
1,214
193
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,095
4,603
4,313
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.90
1.28
0.77
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00
(0.01)
(0.00)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.17)
(0.13)
(0.14)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.02
(0.01)
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.03
(0.56)
-
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00
(0.04)
0.02
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03
0.19
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.81
0.73
0.69
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.79%
2.75%
1.73%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00%
-0.03%
0.00%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.33%
-0.27%
-0.31%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.03%
-0.02%
0.00%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.06%
-1.20%
0.00%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00%
-0.08%
0.05%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.06%
0.42%
0.07%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.62%
1.57%
1.53%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
19.22%
29.00%
18.36%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
-0.01%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.03%
-0.27%
0.00%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-3.51%
-2.87%
-3.30%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.34%
-0.18%
0.00%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.68%
-12.63%
0.00%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02%
-0.81%
0.51%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.64%
4.38%
0.73%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
17.42%
16.62%
16.30%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
38.55%
35.87%
39.87%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
0.01%
N/M
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.04%
0.24%
N/M
Accretion of PPP fees, net
3.58%
2.39%
N/M
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-0.84%
0.44%
N/M
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.05%
2.01%
N/M
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
41.15%
41.22%
42.85%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.84%
3.79%
3.82%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.34%
-0.30%
-0.34%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.51%
3.49%
3.48%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans (GAAP)
0.97%
Impact of PPP loans
0.04%
Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.01%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,621
8,034
4,860
Income taxes
1,580
2,638
1,537
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
200
(3,500)
-
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
7,401
7,172
6,397
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.79%
2.75%
1.73%
Income taxes
0.50%
0.90%
0.55%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.06%
-1.20%
0.00%
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.36%
2.45%
2.27%
