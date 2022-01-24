Savings of up to 30%, Free Samples, and Prizes Make It Easy for Customers to Explore Products that Are Better for Their Bodies and the Planet

DETOXIFY YOUR PERSONAL CARE REGIMEN WITH THE NATURAL GROCERS® BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA IN FEBRUARY 2022 Savings of up to 30%, Free Samples, and Prizes Make It Easy for Customers to Explore Products that Are Better for Their Bodies and the Planet

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What we put on our bodies is as critical for maintaining optimal health and environmental stewardship as what we put in them. To help its communities detoxify their beauty and hygiene routines, Natural Grocers® is hosting its 2nd annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza all February long.

Savings of up to 30%, Free Samples, and Prizes at Natural Grocers' Body Care & Beauty Bonanza! (PRNewswire)

The natural and organic grocery retailers' high quality standards seek to eliminate potential carcinogens, neurotoxins, hormone disruptors, or chemicals that have been shown to impact fertility in its body care and beauty product selections. Over 150 brands have passed the test of Natural Grocers' 'What We Won't Carry and Why' standards. It's a clearly defined list of ingredients, routinely evaluated against the latest research and helping to fill the void in consumer awareness of chemicals commonly used in personal care products.

While Natural Grocers is known for its 100% organic produce, nutritious groceries and supplements, customers will also find everything they need to update their bathroom cabinet. Each Natural Grocers store includes an expansive body care and beauty department, stocked with products for women, men, and children, including cosmetics, shampoos and conditioners, face and body moisturizers, toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving cream and shavers, facial cleaners, exfoliators, serums, and much more.

Customers can learn more about the benefits of a personal care regimen that is full of clean and sustainable products by joining Natural Grocers' free series, '21 Days to a Healthier You' in its 3rd week, Detoxify Your Life from February 7 – 13. For more details visit www.naturalgrocers.com/21-days

For more information on which ingredients will not be found in Natural Grocers body care section visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/standards/body-care-standards

BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA DETAILS

Starting on Friday, January 28, and running through Saturday, February 26, shoppers will enjoy these Body Care & Beauty Bonanza discounts, free samples, and prizes:

Refresh Your Bathroom Cabinet Sale: Save up to 30% on fan-favorite skin care, hair care, and personal care brands from January 28 – February 26.i Brands include ACURE®, The Honey Pot®, Weleda, Mad Hippie, Aura Cacia®, Alaffia®, NOW Shea Butter, Boiron Arnicare®, Naturtint®, JASON™, Triloka®, One with Nature, Wild Chick Organics®, Dr. Bronner's, f.e.t.e.®, Wild Carrot Herbals, Booda Organics, Humble Brands, and Derma E®.

Free Natural Grocers Beauty Bag: On Wednesday, February 16, the first 50 shoppers to visit the Body Care Department at each location will receive one free Natural Grocers reusable bag stocked with samples from the best-selling body care and beauty products.ii

{N}power® Beauty Gift Basket Giveaway: 15 winners company-wide will take home more than $300 of body care and beauty products and a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. {N}power members will receive an automatic entry for every $50 spent on body care and beauty products from January 28 through February 26iii.

Count the Soap Bars: Customers are invited to count the soap bars placed throughout the pages of the February Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. In order to enter the contest, they must simply fill out the form and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by February 26, 2022. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winneriii.

For additional savings, customers can join {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345iv.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

____________________



i Offers valid only from 1/28/2022 to 2/26/2022 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited by law. ii Valid 2/16/2022 only to the first 50 customers to visit the body care department at each participating stores. Limit one per qualifying in-store customer. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. iii NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Must be an {N}power member to enter Beauty Basket Giveaway. Void where prohibited by law. Starts on 1/28/2022 and ends on 2/26/2022. For official rules and complete details, including entry without purchase, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. iv Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.