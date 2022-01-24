Clark Atlanta University School of Business Hosts Supply Chain and Logistics Innovators for Forward Forum

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration (CAU-SBA) will begin its Forward Forum series next week, featuring diverse innovators who are changing the face and future of their respective industries. The virtual event will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:30 AM.

CAU School of Business Hosts Supply Chain and Logistics Innovators for Forward Forum

Hosted by the School's Decision Sciences Department, the inaugural Forward Forum, entitled "Going the Extra Mile for Good" will focus on Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation in the Non-Profit/Humanitarian sector.

The Forward Forum is open to students and members of the Supply Chain/Logistics industry. Students are encouraged to Register Here to attend this webinar event.

The event will be presented in a webinar format and moderated by Chris Crowder, Director, Logistics, The Home Depot. The discussion will also include executive thought leaders from three of the most innovative non-profit/humanitarian organizations in the nation:

Keith T. Parker

President/CEO

Goodwill Industries of North Georgia



Charles Redding

President/CEO

MedShare International



Nicole Armstrong

President/CEO

TechBridge

"Supply Chain and Logistics innovation play a critical role in the success of many non-profit and humanitarian organizations," says Dr. Silvanus J. Udoka, Dean of the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration. "The CAU School of Business is proud to introduce our community to the leaders who are on the cutting-edge in this area."

The CAU School of Business is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and plans to host additional Forward Forums throughout the year.

For more information, please visit: www.cau.edu/school-of-business/CAU-SBA-75-Anniversary

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

