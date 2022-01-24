- Brightway is one of only 40 companies recognized on the list of top franchise companies in the U.S. -

Brightway Insurance is the only insurance agency franchisor named to a listing of the smartest-growing franchises in the country by Franchise Times - Brightway is one of only 40 companies recognized on the list of top franchise companies in the U.S. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, a national insurance agency franchisor, is the only insurance franchisor and one of only 40 brands Franchise Times recognized on its eighth annual Fast and Serious list of the smartest-growing franchises in the U.S. Brightway ranks No. 23 on the list. The list is derived using a proprietary 10-point formula that includes financial results over the past three years. Click here to review Brightway's profile on Franchise Times' website.

"The financial results that put us on this list are the result of the investments we make in empowering our franchisees to reach their potential. They chose Brightway because of the set of tools they can leverage to help people in their communities while building their own business for themselves and their families," said Mark Cantin, Brightway's President and CEO.

Brightway's customer service, back-office support and wide variety of carrier partners enable Brightway Agents to ensure their customers are properly covered and cared for while they build their businesses. In traditional agencies, countless hours are spent servicing existing customers' needs. Brightway handles that work on behalf of its agents, empowering them to focus on new policy sales while building a residual income stream that pays every time policies renew. This results in unlimited earning potential in a recession- and pandemic-proof industry.

Regardless of background, Brightway's team of experts can help anyone be successful in insurance. In fact, half of Brightway's largest Agencies are owned by people with no insurance background; their average agency book size is $18.3 million.

Anyone interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email franchise@brightway.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with nearly $900 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on building unparalleled tools that empower its franchisees to help people in their communities understand and value insurance while reaching their potential in business.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 316 offices across 29 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

