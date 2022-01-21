Trina Rockstarr "Diamond Princess" Apes into Metaverse with 456 Collectors Club

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worlds First NFT Art Club presents the Trina 10, a set a 1/1 NFT's inspired by Trina Rockstarr in collaboration with Zevi G, artist behind the 456 Collectors Club.

Trina Rockstarr & 456 Collectors Club (PRNewswire)

"The evolution of the art scene becoming part of the metaverse has inspired me to use this opportunity to connect with my fans in a whole new way. 456 Collectors Club is about spreading #Love and #Unity through art. I am super excited for this NFT project." - Trina Rockstarr

In a world where physical art has begun to inspire NFT collections, 456 Collectors Club revolutionizes the way art collectors and admirers tie the physical to the metaphysical world. 456 Collectors Club brings utility to a collection which rewards holders with physical works of art.

The Trina 10 will be included in the Mint on Sunday January 23rd. The set resembles much of Trina's personal identity as a world-renowned rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress, with pronounced Diamonds, Jewelry and Fashion. These super rare NFT's will also include features which honor the artists Mother and Brother, whom are no longer with her.

Trina long known as the "Diamond Princess" said, "one important characteristic on each 1 of 1 NFT will be that the Namaste will be carrying 2 diamonds instead of 1, so you can stamp that #rare NFT right away! Lookout for some custom background colors and unique details".

456 Collectors Club is beyond excited to announce the collaboration with Trina Rockstarr.

"I am keenly focused on supporting women who are committed to be leaders in this emerging NFT space and in Trina Rockstar I found the, Da Baddest one of all". – Zevi G

Public Mint opens on Sunday January 23rd, 4:56pm EST, at the price of 0.333 Ethereum and will be held on the 456 Collectors Club website. The project has opened an Early Mint Allow List with Limited Spots available, where on a first come first serve basis, registered wallets will be allowed to Mint 1 day early on January 22, 2022.

To register for Early Mint: https://456collectorsclub.com/public-mint-early-access-registration

Member Perks:

Mint a 456 Collectors Club NFT to join the club and become a member is the first community to dedicate its purpose to spreading the message of love and unity through physical and digital art.

456 Club holders get Utility. After holding for 1-month holders can claim a 1x1 print of the exact NFT they own. After holding for 4-months holders will be able to redeem a 7 in. by 7 in. Namaste Sculpture in the corresponding color of their NFT. There are 10 different colors available with some colors more limited than others. Each sculpture will feature an NFC chip that provides the owner with continual digital experiences and helps pair the physical item with the NFT.

Anyone who mints 3 or more 456 NFTs is entered into a raffle for a 5 ft. Diamond Hands Bronze Sculpture valued at $175,000.

Each NFT is a raffle ticket to win a 26-inch Diamond Hands Resin sculpture valued at $10,000 - 5 winners total (3 white, 2 Blue).

Join the conversation on Discord to learn more about additional giveaways and connect with Zevi G himself!

