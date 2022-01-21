Following a Banner Year for School Choice Expansion, Gov. Stitt Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Oklahoma School Choice Week"

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 Oklahoma School Choice Week. His proclamation marks the 10th year that a governor of the Sooner State has proclaimed the Week.

Gov. Stitt joins more than a hundred state and local leaders who have taken pen in hand this month to officially recognize the importance of children having effective education options. His proclamation highlights Oklahoma's diverse educational environments, dedicated teachers, and commitment to improving the quality of K-12 education.

The governor's state proclamation coincides with National School Choice Week, the largest annual celebration of K-12 school choice. Oklahoma families and schools will mark the Week with more than 300 events and activities, including the return of a popular Parent Power Summit to bring educational info to families.

More than 26,000 events have been planned nationwide for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which will be the twelfth annual School Choice Week. The goal? To raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear information about their school options.

"We are grateful that Gov. Stitt has proclaimed the Week and recognized the central role that K-12 education plays in the lives of families throughout the state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope Oklahoma families use this celebration to spread information about school choice, thank great teachers, and explore options for the upcoming school year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information and a video message from Gov. Stitt about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

