Gov. Inslee Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Washington School Choice Week" as Families, Teachers Celebrate Their Schools Washington families to hold more than 250 events during nation's largest celebration of K-12 education

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Inslee has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 Washington School Choice Week, recognizing the essential role K-12 school choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

Gov. Inslee's proclamation highlights the importance of Washington's diverse educational environments and dedicated teaching professionals. "Quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Washington and the well-being of individuals and families," the proclamation states.

The governor's proclamation coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, the largest annual celebration of K-12 school choice. Washington families and schools will mark the Week with 279 events and activities, making up some of the 26,000 planned nationwide. From school fairs to rallies to at-home and virtual fun, the diverse celebrations echo the diverse learning needs of students across the state.

The goal of the Week's celebrations is to raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear information about their learning options.

"As parents and teachers know well, no two children in Washington are exactly alike," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Inslee for recognizing that school choice plays a vital role in effective learning, and we hope Washingtonians use the Week to spread school spirit, information about learning options, and support for families navigating K-12 education."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

