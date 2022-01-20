CED Issues Statement on the Delay of 5G Cellular Service Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), released the following statement on the delayed expansion of 5G cellular service in close proximity to airports:

"While CED welcomes the agreement by Verizon and AT&T to delay the expansion of new 5G cellular service near airports for six months, due to safety concerns, this disruption in the rollout of high-speed internet services and in air traffic are a result of a lack of leadership and coordination within the federal government. Greater coordination over the past several years among the relevant Federal agencies (FAA, the National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration, and FCC) would have offered opportunities to resolve the issue before it became urgent to the American economy.

This type of coordination and collaboration with the business community is essential as America introduces new technologies that promise faster telecommunications and greater safety in our transportation system. There is no reason we cannot pursue both goals simultaneously. It is essential if our economy is going to recover from the pandemic, compete and grow, and provide Americans equal opportunity to prosper."

