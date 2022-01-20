AV-Comparatives Awards AVG AntiVirus FREE with Outstanding Product Award

PRAGUE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVG, a leader in consumer cybersecurity, today announced that AVG AntiVirus FREE has been recognized as an Outstanding Product. The recognition comes from AV-Comparatives, an independent testing organization that conducts systematic testing of security software. At the end of every year, AV-Comparatives releases a Summary Report, awarding products that scored highest in their Consumer Main Series Tests throughout the year.

AVG AntiVirus FREE received AV-Comparatives 2021 Outstanding Product award as it received Advanced+ Awards in six tests carried out by AV-Comparatives in its Public Consumer Main Test Series in 2021, and an Advanced Award in the Real-World Protection test. Additionally, AVG AntiVirus FREE received a joint Gold Award for Advanced Threat Protections.

"In all of our 2021 tests, AVG AntiVirus FREE received top scores making it an outstanding product," commented Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. "The program's interface is modern and straightforward to use and we like the informative malware detection alerts, which allow users to manage multiple detections from a simple alert box."

"We are proud of how well AVG AntiVirus FREE performed, especially considering that it outscored paid-for competitive products," said Vita Santrucek, Chief Product Officer at Avast, the company behind AVG. "We believe that everyone should be able to live a connected life with peace of mind and our free solution allows people to do just that."

In 2021, AV-Comparatives performed rigorous tests of 17 consumer security products. All the programs were tested for their ability to protect against real-world internet threats, identify thousands of recent malicious programs , defend against advanced targeted attacks, and provide protection without slowing down the PC.

The full report for 2021 can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/summary-report-2021/

About AVG Technologies

AVG Technologies is a leading provider of software security products for families and individuals who want carefree connected living. AVG's award-winning consumer portfolio includes internet security, performance optimization, location services, data controls and insights, and privacy and identity protection, for PCs and mobile devices. For more information, visit www.avg.com.

About AV-Comparatives:

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. Visit: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/

